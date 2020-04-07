Knights of Columbus Launch Multi-Phase, Multi-Million Dollar Food Bank Support and Delivery Operation, Mobilize Army of Volunteers

'Leave No Neighbor Behind' phase one initiative launches with $1Million covering 20 cities, 16 states $250,000 for New York, New Jersey, Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With food banks facing increasing demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Knights of Columbus is launching a multi-million dollar food drive and delivery operation mobilizing its 1.25 million members in the U.S. to cover over 20 cities in 16 states and the District of Columbia. Phase one kicks off with more than a million dollars and a multitude of volunteers from coast to coast to help deliver food to those who need it.

The world's largest Catholic fraternal group, and one of the country's premier charitable volunteer groups, the Knights will provide funding of $100,000 each to food banks in New York, Connecticut and Los Angeles, with additional $50,000 donations each to food banks in Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Miami, Newark, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburg, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.

The organization is also asking its vast membership to further increase partnership with food banks by volunteering at food banks and helping deliver food to those in need as needed.

This $1 million commitment is part of the first phase of the Knights' efforts. Additional support in response to the COVID pandemic is planned and the Knights are asking their members and the public to support their efforts by donating at www.kofc.org.

"In addition to confronting the threat of the COVID illness itself, we are facing a pandemic situation in which hunger is a growing concern for an increasing number of unemployed individuals and their families," explained Knights of Columbus Supreme Knight and CEO Carl Anderson. "As an organization, we have provided vital support at key moments including during the 1918 flu pandemic, during two world wars, and after natural disasters. Our 'Leave No Neighbor Behind' initiative continues that tradition, and we will work directly with food banks to help ensure that food reaches those most in need in communities from coast to coast."

The support for food banks is part of the "Leave No Neighbor Behind" initiative in which Knights are encouraged to assist their neighbors, including those in the community and parish, their fellow Knights of Columbus, etc.. Knights are also being encouraged to make blood donations, especially in response to current shortages.

In addition, the organization is also providing spiritual resources to its members and has established a program to equip dioceses with short-term financing to assist with the continuation of spiritual and charitable ministries, employment of staff, etc., as many dioceses and their parishes have suffered from the economic effects of the pandemic.

About the Knights of Columbus

The Knights of Columbus has more than 1.25 million members in the United States and more than 1.5 million in North America. The Knights is one of the country's premiere volunteer and charitable organizations. In 2018, Knights worldwide donated 76 million service hours, and more than $185 million to charitable causes in communities throughout the Americas, as well in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. From helping children in need, to providing wheelchairs for the disabled, to helping stock food banks, to offering top-rated and affordable life insurance to its members, the Knights has been at the service of the community for nearly 140 years.

Those wishing to support the Knights efforts can donate to K of C Charities at www.kofc.org or by mail to Leave No Neighbor Behind, Knights of Columbus Charities, P.O. Box 1966, New Haven, CT 06509-1966. Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Knights of Columbus Charities, Inc., is recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a charitable organization under section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code, and 100 percent of all donations collected by Knights of Columbus Charities, Inc., will be used for pandemic-related assistance, including food, medical supplies and other needs.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/knights-of-columbus-launch-multi-phase-multi-million-dollar-food-bank-support-and-delivery-operation-mobilize-army-of-volunteers-301036978.html

SOURCE Knights of Columbus