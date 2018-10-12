KIWI Magazine and the School Nutrition Association Champion Healthy School Lunches with National Take Your Parents to Lunch Day 2018

Schools nationwide open cafeteria doors to promote healthy eating

MARLTON, N.J., Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 17, 2018, parents across the country will join their children in the cafeteria to learn about what goes into serving healthy lunches during KIWI's National Take Your Parents to Lunch Day.

The program, which is cosponsored by the School Nutrition Association (SNA) and Moms Meet, takes place during National School Lunch Week. The event serves as a way to open the lines of communication between school administrators and parents regarding healthy lunches. Participating schools have the opportunity to showcase menus and provide parents with more information about school meals, gardens, and other initiatives related to healthy eating.

Parents can enter the #KIWILunchDay Hashtag Sweepstakes by sharing their family's healthy lunch habits and Lunch Day experience on their social media channels. The sweepstakes runs through October 21, 2018 and two winners will receive an Amazon gift card and feature in KIWI magazine. Learn how to enter the #KIWILunchDay Hashtag Sweepstakes.

For more information on National Take Your Parents to Lunch Day, including how to participate, visit kiwimagonline.com/lunchday.

About KIWI magazine

KIWI, published by May Media Group, LLC (maymediagroup.com), is dedicated to raising families the natural and organic way. May Media Group oversees a quarterly digital magazine, two websites (kiwimagonline.com and momsmeet.com), Moms Meet, WOW Events, and more. KIWI helps families balance their green ideals with their busy lives so they can raise healthy, happy, caring kids. Learn more at kiwimagonline.com.

