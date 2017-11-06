Kitchen On George Celebrates Sixth Anniversary With Special "Six For Six" Dinner Menu Nov. 6-11

MOBILE, Ala., Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Located at 351A George St., Kitchen on George is proud to be celebrating its sixth anniversary with a special "Six for Six" dinner menu to be served each night from Monday, Nov. 6 to Saturday, Nov. 11. Kitchen on George and students of Culinard, the Culinary Institute of Virginia College in Mobile, will be collaborating on a three-course dinner menu each night in honor of the occasion. Guests can enjoy this special, prix-fixe dinner for just $55 per guest and can choose to pair an exclusive wine flight with their meal for an additional $28. Guests are encouraged to reserve a table in advance by calling the restaurant at 251-436-8890 or through Kitchen on George's website, www.kitchenongeorge.com.

The Six for Six dinner menu will include:

First Course (choose one)

Appetizer Creation prepared by Culinard students – changes nightly

Six Vegetable Salad / Sea Urchin Bagna Cauda / Sourdough Crouton

Second Course (choose one)

Nature Nine Farms Chicken Ballantine / Smoked Cheddar Dumpling / Pickled Carrot / Butterbeans / Thyme Béarnaise

Hank's Pastrami / Red Potato Confit / Hen of the Woods Mushroom / Panagia Farms Arugula

Third Course (choose one)

Peanut Butter S'more / Caramel Marshmallow / Bay Leaf Ganache

Freeze Dried Corn Custard / White Chocolate Basil Bark / Turmeric Almond Shortbread

Kitchen on George provides a place for local culinary students and graduates to gain real-world experience through its partnership with Culinard. The restaurant's staff of professional chefs provide a learning lab and teaching establishment for these students while giving Mobile residents an upscale yet affordable, fine-dining experience. In honor of the restaurant's sixth anniversary, Kitchen on George is pleased to have Culinard students prepare the evening's fare under the direction of Culinard Program Director Paul Wooten and Executive Chef Bryan Cates. Students will participate in crafting a different appetizer for guests each night as part of the Six for Six menu and the anniversary celebration.

Situated in Mobile's historic and quaint Oakleigh Garden District at 351A George St., Kitchen on George is ranked the No. 1 restaurant in Mobile on TripAdvisor.com.

For more information about Kitchen on George, visit www.kitchenongeorge.com or call 251-436-8890.

