Kitchen on Cary Offers Special, Prix-Fixe Dinner Menu for Richmond Restaurant Week

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen on Cary (KOC) is pleased to participate in Richmond Restaurant Week Oct. 23-29. Located at 1331 E. Cary St., KOC will offer a specially crafted, three-course dinner menu for $29.17 per person plus tax and gratuity. A portion of each meal's proceeds will benefit FeedMore, the umbrella organization for the Central Virginia Food Bank and Meals on Wheels. The menu will be served from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday during Restaurant Week. Guests can make reservations at 804-643-1315 or www.kitchenoncary.com.
The menu created by Chef Michael Macknight will feature fresh, locally sourced selections characterized by big, local flavor. Guests can choose from a variety of farm-to-table dishes, to include:
First Course (choose one):
Main Course (choose one):
Dessert (choose one):
Located in Richmond's historic Shockoe Slip neighborhood, KOC offers complimentary validated parking at the 14th and Cary Street parking deck.
About Kitchen on Cary
KOC is owned by Education Corporation of America which operates Virginia College in Richmond, along with 72 ground locations nationwide. KOC supports Culinard, the Culinary Institute of Virginia College, where a team of professional staff and chefs provide a learning lab environment for culinary and pastry art students.
