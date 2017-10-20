Kitchen on Cary Offers Special, Prix-Fixe Dinner Menu for Richmond Restaurant Week

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen on Cary (KOC) is pleased to participate in Richmond Restaurant Week Oct. 23-29. Located at 1331 E. Cary St., KOC will offer a specially crafted, three-course dinner menu for $29.17 per person plus tax and gratuity. A portion of each meal's proceeds will benefit FeedMore, the umbrella organization for the Central Virginia Food Bank and Meals on Wheels. The menu will be served from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday during Restaurant Week. Guests can make reservations at 804-643-1315 or www.kitchenoncary.com.

The menu created by Chef Michael Macknight will feature fresh, locally sourced selections characterized by big, local flavor. Guests can choose from a variety of farm-to-table dishes, to include:

First Course (choose one):

Beet Soup / Gremolata / Caraway Yogurt / Radish Sprouts

Manakintowne Lettuces / Goat Cheese / Dried Cherries / Toasted Pepitas / Honey-Raspberry Dressing

Southern-Fried Chapel Creek Oysters / Rockefeller Aioli

Pork Rinds & Pimento Cheese / "Virginia Pete" Hot Sauce / Pickled Vegetables

Roasted Brussels Sprouts / Bleu Cheese / Pancetta / Caramelized Onion / Pomegranete Gastrique

Chesapeake Crab Cake / Sweet Corn & Surry Ham Ragout / Corn Shoots

Main Course (choose one):

Market Fish / Wakame Salad / Coconut Curry Sauce / Basmati Wild Rice / Crispy Noodle

Sweet-Tea Brined Pork Tenderloin / Cranberry-Pear Chutney / Chipotle Sweet Potato Mash / Daily Veg

Beef Short Rib / Beef Cheek Bourginon / Root Vegetable Dauphinoise / Daily Veg

Bacon-Wrapped Meatloaf "V.L.P." / Roasted Garlic Potatoes / Crispy Onions / Marsala Gravy / Daily Veg

House Gnocchi / Fall Squash / Swiss Chard / Wild Mushroom / Brown Butter / Sonoma Dry Jack

Jamaican Jerk Caramel Grilled Chicken / Calypso Beans / Yellow Rice / West Indies Cracklin'

Dessert (choose one):

Chocolate-Bourbon-Pecan Bread Pudding / White Chocolate Caramel

Honey Crisp Apple & Asian Pear Cobbler / Oatmeal Streusel / Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Pumpkin Mousse Tart / Torched Meringue / Pumpkin Seed Brittle

Located in Richmond's historic Shockoe Slip neighborhood, KOC offers complimentary validated parking at the 14th and Cary Street parking deck.

About Kitchen on Cary

KOC is owned by Education Corporation of America which operates Virginia College in Richmond, along with 72 ground locations nationwide. KOC supports Culinard, the Culinary Institute of Virginia College, where a team of professional staff and chefs provide a learning lab environment for culinary and pastry art students.

