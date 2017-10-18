Kitchen On Cary Announces New Fall Menus

Seasonally inspired dishes for brunch, lunch, dinner and happy hour now available
RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen on Cary is pleased to announce that its new seasonal, fall menus are now available. Award-winning Executive Chef Michael Macknight has consistently developed menus that utilize locally sourced, fresh ingredients and provide guests with a variety of unique and delicious courses. The brunch, lunch and dinner menus will spotlight new appetizers, sides, small plates and entrees in addition to existing, popular offerings.
Each menu features gluten free and vegetarian options.
The new menus feature items that highlight fresh, fall ingredients such as:
Located in Richmond's historic Shockoe Slip neighborhood, Kitchen on Cary features locally sourced and seasonal ingredients from local farmers and suppliers. The restaurant offers complimentary validated parking the 14th and Cary Street parking deck with the purchase of a dine-in dinner entrée.
About Kitchen on Cary
Located in Richmond, Va., Kitchen on Cary features locally sourced and seasonal American dining. The restaurant is owned by Education Corporation of America which operates Virginia College in Richmond, along with 70 ground locations nationwide. Kitchen on Cary supports Culinard, the Culinary Institute of Virginia College, where a team of professional staff and chefs provide a learning lab environment for culinary and pastry art students. The school also operates Kitchen on George in Mobile, Ala.
