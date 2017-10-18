Kitchen On Cary Announces New Fall Menus

Seasonally inspired dishes for brunch, lunch, dinner and happy hour now available

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen on Cary is pleased to announce that its new seasonal, fall menus are now available. Award-winning Executive Chef Michael Macknight has consistently developed menus that utilize locally sourced, fresh ingredients and provide guests with a variety of unique and delicious courses. The brunch, lunch and dinner menus will spotlight new appetizers, sides, small plates and entrees in addition to existing, popular offerings.

Each menu features gluten free and vegetarian options.

The new menus feature items that highlight fresh, fall ingredients such as:

The Manakintowne Autumn Lettuces Salad with roasted squash, shaved fennel, Sonoma dry jack, pepita brittle and whole-grain mustard vinaigrette

The Beet Three-Way plate with braised, quick-pickled and beet ketchup, Roquefort, micro-radish, caraway crostini and orange

Pork Belly Donuts with brie, roasted apple and red wine apple butter

Portuguese Hand Pie with chorizo, potato and kale, almond chutney and Sonoma dry jack

Baked Fennel and Cabbage with roasted carrots, Cipollini onion and garlic-thyme first press

Duck Confit Bao Buns with house kimchee, ginger pickle, carrot, daikon, sesame and I.P.A. hoisin glaze

"The Virginian" sandwich with Edward's VA Ham, pimento cheese and grilled sourdough

Irish Poutine with house-cut fries, braised lamb, truffle cheese and rosemary-thyme gravy and Autumn Vegetable Pasta.

Located in Richmond's historic Shockoe Slip neighborhood, Kitchen on Cary features locally sourced and seasonal ingredients from local farmers and suppliers. The restaurant offers complimentary validated parking the 14th and Cary Street parking deck with the purchase of a dine-in dinner entrée.

About Kitchen on Cary

Located in Richmond, Va., Kitchen on Cary features locally sourced and seasonal American dining. The restaurant is owned by Education Corporation of America which operates Virginia College in Richmond, along with 70 ground locations nationwide. Kitchen on Cary supports Culinard, the Culinary Institute of Virginia College, where a team of professional staff and chefs provide a learning lab environment for culinary and pastry art students. The school also operates Kitchen on George in Mobile, Ala.

