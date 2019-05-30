Kingsford® Charcoal Fans The Flames Of Support For Operation BBQ Relief By Signing On To Sponsor The Organization's Breaking Bread Tour

Kingsford's Donation Provides a Warm Welcome for Athletes Making Their Way Across the Country and Local Community Members Coming Together over BBQ Meals



OAKLAND, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A month ago, Operation BBQ Relief set out with community members, and athletes from Achilles International and the Semper Fi Fund to run, bike and hand-cycle across eight communities from Los Angeles to Tampa, Fla, aiming to raise awareness for serving military, first responders and the hungry. The group will make eight pit stops along the way to break bread and connect over core causes with as many people as possible.

Inspired by the effort – and showing faith in the power of BBQ – Kingsford Charcoal has joined the team as a sponsor of the BBQ meal spots along the tour, supplying charcoal for events that will serve more than 10,000 people in each city. This partnership marks the first between Kingsford Charcoal and Operation BBQ Relief.

"We're excited to enter this new era of community involvement with Operation BBQ relief," said Kyra Zeroll from Kingsford Charcoal. "Their mission is one that resonates with the Kingsford brand—to connect, inspire and serve communities throughout the year with the connective ability of barbecue—and we're moved and energized by the impact they're making with The Breaking Bread Tour and beyond."

The tour ends in Tampa, Fla. coinciding with the start of the 2019 DoD Warrior Games, where the team will continue to feed adaptive athletes and their families from June 21-30. The partnership will culminate at a June 23 Military Family Appreciation BBQ event, where Operation BBQ Relief and Kingsford Charcoal will host a special barbecue meal in celebration of and honoring the athletes.

"We are so honored to have Kingsford Charcoal fueling the grills and the making it possible for people to gather together for a meal and support our non-disaster efforts like helping the far too many in our communities and across the country who go hungry," said Paul Peterson of Operation BBQ Relief. "Many things divide us today, which is why we believe in bringing people together by serving communities through the Healing Power of BBQ."

Follow Kingsford Charcoal on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date on the latest from Kingsford, and follow Operation BBQ Relief on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to keep tabs on the riders and their stops.

The appearance of DoD Warrior Games and U.S. Special Operations Command does not constitute endorsement by the United States Department of Defense and its entities.

About Kingsford Charcoal

The Kingsford Products Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Clorox Company, headquartered in Oakland, Calif.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with approximately 8,700 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2018 sales of $6.1 billion.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, a community of global leaders committed to sustainability.

About Operation BBQ Relief

Founded in May 2011, Operation BBQ Relief is a 501.c.3 Disaster Relief Organization that provides meals to displaced residents and emergency personnel during times of natural and other disasters. Since its founding, Operation BBQ Relief has served over 2,900,000 meals, helped communities in 25 states and offered hope and friendship to those whose lives have been affected by disasters across the United States. To learn more, visit www.operationbbqrelief.org.

