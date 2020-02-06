King's Hawaiian Says Aloha To New Yorkers Opening Irresistibly Delicious Breakfast Bungalow Feb. 22

Interactive Restaurant Will Feature 'Ono Breakfast Menu by Chef Jaime Young of Sunday in Brooklyn

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- King's Hawaiian is transporting New Yorkers to the warm shores of Hawaii for a limited-time this winter with the opening of its Breakfast Bungalow, an interactive restaurant located at 1701 Broadway in Midtown Manhattan, where irresistibly delicious breakfast grindz will meet immersive experiences fit for a brunch fanatic.

Open to the public by reservation from Feb. 22 through March 1, the Breakfast Bungalow brings together soft and fluffy King's Hawaiian breads with the culinary talent of Chef Jaime Young, whose celebrated menu at New York hotspot Sunday in Brooklyn includes some of the city's favorite breakfast and brunch dishes. Visitors can work up an appetite by exploring several uniquely King's Hawaiian experiences throughout the restaurant, ranging from an ocean-inspired ball pit where visitors can take a quick "swim" to a mountain top swing in the clouds.

"We are excited to welcome New Yorkers into our Ohana by bringing them our Breakfast Bungalow when they need it most – the heart of winter," said Chad Donvito, Chief Marketing Officer at King's Hawaiian. "We hope our interactive restaurant provides them with irresistibly delicious ideas to start their day and inspires new ways to enjoy breakfast in bread all year long thanks to King's Hawaiian."

Chef Young's signature Breakfast Bungalow dishes include:

Coconut S'mores French Toast

French Toast made with King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Round Bread, served with a Coconut Maple Glaze and topped with Toasted Meringue and Shaved Dark Chocolate

Spam-Egg-and-Shoestring-Potatoes Sandwich

Spam, Scrambled Eggs, Provolone, Crispy Shoestring Potatoes and Hot Sauce Aioli stacked on a King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Roll

Hawaiian Chicken Fried Steak Katsu Sandwich

Chicken Fried Steak Katsu with Miso Hollandaise, Scrambled Eggs and Crispy Shallots on King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Sliced Bread

"I've been a fan of King's Hawaiian since the first time I tried their Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls and I'm excited to partner with them to bring a taste of Hawaii to New Yorkers," said Chef Young. "The menu I've curated fuses melt-in-your-mouth King's Hawaiian bread with my passion for great food – including next level breakfast – so whether you're craving something sweet or savory, you won't be leaving hungry."

In addition to the exclusive menu items created by Chef Young, guests can enjoy the option to build a custom creation that's all their own using King's Hawaiian products, including Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls, Original Hawaiian Sweet Sliced Bread or Original Hawaiian Sweet Round Bread, and more than 50 toppings and sauces.

Please visit www.BreakfastBungalow.com for additional details on the experience, prices and hours, and to purchase tickets, which include both the experiences and food. For more information about King's Hawaiian, please visit www.KingsHawaiian.com or find the company on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About KING'S HAWAIIAN

Founded more than 60 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING'S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that for three generations has been dedicated to providing irresistible, original recipe Hawaiian foods made with Aloha Spirit. A priority for the company is sharing the Hawaiian Way – a uniquely Hawaiian approach to hospitality based on graciousness, generosity, and a commitment to making everyone feel a part of the KING'S HAWAIIAN 'ohana' (extended family). KING'S HAWAIIAN makes the #1 branded dinner roll in the United States, along with other great Hawaiian foods including hamburger buns, hot dog buns, sandwich bread and more. The company operates baking facilities in Torrance, California, and Oakwood, Georgia. For more information, visit the company's website at www.KingsHawaiian.com, or find KING'S HAWAIIAN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Chef Jaime Young

Jaime Young grew up in Long Island, New York. He started his culinary career at Johnson & Wales University where he received a Bachelor's degree in culinary nutrition. After graduation, Jaime pushed into fine dining where he worked at celebrated restaurants such as Eleven Madison Park and Atera in New York City. Today, Jaime is the Executive Chef and Partner of Sunday Hospitality, which includes Sunday In Brooklyn in Williamsburg and Rule Of Thirds in Greenpoint (opening in 2020), as well as Sibling Rival and Pilot at The Hoxton in Downtown Los Angeles.

