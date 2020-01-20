The King Center Honors Kellogg Company with Salute to Greatness Award

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) recently awarded Kellogg Company with the prestigious Salute to Greatness Award.

Presented to companies for "exceptional environmental and socially responsible business practices," Kellogg was recognized for its global purpose platform Kellogg's Better Days and commitment to help end hunger and create better days for 3 billion people globally by the end of 2030. Kris Bahner, Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Affairs, shares how receiving the honor is a humbling endorsement of Kellogg's purpose.

We feel confident that the work we do at Kellogg makes an impact on society. Still, it's always nice to have our efforts validated – especially by an esteemed organization like The King Center.

Coretta Scott King founded The King Center in 1968 to educate the world on the life, legacy and teachings of her husband, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and to inspire new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today.

The Salute to Greatness Award recognizes individuals and corporations that exemplify excellence in their leadership and have demonstrated a commitment to social responsibility in the spirit of Dr. King.

W.K. Kellogg, our founder, was an early conservationist, leading philanthropist and the original wellbeing visionary who loved his community. Mr. Kellogg also recognized that companies operate with the permission and endorsement of society, long before sustainability and corporate purpose were part of the mainstream. Those values still resonate with us today and are the guiding force in all that we do.

That's why, last June, we announced our next-generation Kellogg's Better Days commitments to drive positive change for 3 billion people and the planet by the end of 2030.

Better Days addresses the critical global issue of hunger and food security. We leverage our global philanthropy and sustainability programs to solve hunger and support communities, from expanding breakfast programs, to supporting farmers around the globe.

To date, our company has provided 3 billion servings of food to people in need, supported more than 330,000 farmers through climate-smart agriculture programs, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions to the equivalent of taking 317 million miles off the road.

In the last two years alone, Kellogg has donated 1.1 billion servings of food and reached more than 1.2 million children with nutrition education and feeding programs.

But there's more to be done this decade, and we'll accomplish it by:

Nourishing 1 billion people with our foods



Feeding 375 million people in need through food donations and expanded child feeding programs



Nurturing the planet as it supports 1 million farmers, especially women smallholders and workers



Conserving natural resources all along the value chain, from responsibly sourcing ingredients and reducing food waste, to providing recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging



Encouraging employee volunteerism, ensuring an ethical supply chain and supporting diversity and inclusion



Living our founder's values by advocating on behalf of hungry children everywhere and engaging 1.5 billion people to help address the important issue of food security.

These goals energize our company every day. Recognition from a respected organization like The King Center only strengthens our passion and purpose. We are particularly humbled to receive a Salute to Greatness Award this year, considering this is the 35th year the United States celebrates Martin Luther King Day.

We thank The King Center for this honor – and we look forward to serving our fellow citizens of the world for the next decade and beyond. For more information about our Better Days initiative, please visit KelloggCompany.com.

