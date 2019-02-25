Kinder Joy® Launches New Commercial During The 91st Oscars® Celebrating Its Tagline: A Little Surprise Goes A Long Way(TM)

New television commercial features a meaningful message for parents



PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinder Joy®, the uniquely surprising treat made especially for kids with parents in mind, for the second time launched a new television commercial during The 91st Oscars® on Sunday, February 24, 2019. The new 30-second advertisement, "Why You Do It," taps into the pivotal role that parents play in creating everyday surprises for their children. Featuring a catchy soundtrack and images of astonished faces, the commercial spotlights the little moments in children's lives that grow to become meaningful memories.

To reinforce the message conveyed in "Why You Do It," Kinder Joy partnered with E! News host Giuliana Rancic to write and direct an original short film with her son Duke. The film aired during "E! Live From the Red Carpet: Oscars 2019." This custom content is part of Kinder Joy's integrated partnership with NBCUniversal to create surround-sound buzz and excitement during the awards pre-show and awards season across E!, Playfull and Fandango.

"We are excited to return to the Academy Awards for a second year with a new spot that celebrates the essence of our brand," said Noah Szporn, vice president of marketing, Kinder®, North America. "Airing a commercial during the Oscars allows us to reach moms and dads in a meaningful way, celebrating their important role in creating everyday surprises for their kids that make a long-lasting impact. We believe that Kinder Joy can continue to play an important role in creating little moments between parents and children that mean a lot."

Kinder Joy® is part of the portfolio of brands by Ferrero U.S.A. Inc, the confectionery company known also for Ferrero Rocher®, Tic Tac® and Nutella® The Original Hazelnut Spread®. Kinder Joy® first broke onto the U.S. confectionery scene in 2018, quickly winning over American consumers with its delicious creamy layers, chocolate-covered wafer bites and exciting surprise toy. It has quickly become a beloved treat and toy, earning the title of "2019 Product of the Year" within the Kids Novelty Snack category.

For more information on the Kinder® brand and where to find Kinder Joy® eggs in retail, please visit www.Kinder.com, Kinder US Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Kinder®

Kinder® is part of the family-owned Italian company, Ferrero Group. Created in 1968, Kinder® Chocolate originated from a desire to offer children a chocolate that is specially made for them. For almost 50 years, it has brought joy to children under the caring eyes of their parents, produced in individually wrapped child size portions, ideal for parents wanting to add a few tasty treats into a varied diet. Only the highest quality ingredients make it into Kinder® products. Using specially selected milk and cocoa content, it delivers a great taste that is unmistakably Kinder®. Today, Kinder® continues to delight consumers all over the world.

About Ferrero

Founded as a family business in Alba, Italy in 1946, Ferrero is the third-largest confectionery company in the world, with distribution in over 170 countries, and a workforce of more than 30,000 people across 55 countries. Ferrero entered the U.S. market in 1969 with Tic Tac® mints, which have become an icon in the breath mint market. Ferrero subsequently introduced Ferrero Rocher® fine hazelnut chocolates, Nutella® The Original Hazelnut Spread® and Kinder Joy® to the U.S. market. Ferrero is the third-largest confectionery company in the U.S. For more information, follow us at @FerreroUSA.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kinder-joy-launches-new-commercial-during-the-91st-oscars-celebrating-its-tagline-a-little-surprise-goes-a-long-way-300801041.html

SOURCE Kinder