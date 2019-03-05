KIND Enters Nut Butter Category, Raising the Standard with Real, Creamy Peanut Butter

KIND's newest offering has nutrient-dense nut butter as the first ingredient



NEW YORK, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move consistent with its 15-year history of disrupting and elevating categories, KIND Healthy Snacks (KIND) today enters the Nut Butter Bar category with the release of KIND Nut Butter Filled Snack Bars.

"Since day one, KIND has been obsessed with upholding our brand promise – to create innovative, premium foods that are both healthy and tasty," says KIND's CEO and Founder, Daniel Lubetzky. "KIND Nut Butter Filled Snack Bars continues that commitment."

Like all KIND® snacks, these bars were created in a way that is consistent with the KIND Promise – the first and predominant ingredient in all KIND's snacks will always be a nutrient-dense food. KIND Nut Butter Filled Snack Bars delivers on this promise and are made with recognizable ingredients, and contain no artificial flavors, colors of preservatives.

"Here at KIND, we are committed to empowering people to make healthy eating decisions. We saw this as an opportunity to elevate the current nut butter market with a snack that meets our high nutritional standards," says Stephanie Perruzza, Registered Dietitian and Health & Wellness specialist at KIND.

KIND Nut Butter Filled Snack Bars have 100% whole grains on the outside and a creamy nut butter center, topped with crushed nuts and a chocolatey drizzle. They are available at www.kindsnacks.com and retailers nationwide in the following flavors: Chocolate Peanut Butter and Honey Almond Butter.

About KIND Healthy Snacks

Since 2004, KIND has been on a mission to make the world a little kinder one snack and act at a time. KIND was born out of its founder's desire to create a snack that was healthy and tasty, wholesome and convenient. What began as a line of premium Fruit & Nut bars sparked the creation of a new healthier snacking category. Today, KIND has a family of more than 70 snacks that offer solutions for a variety of occasions.

Its recipes use nutrient-dense, premium ingredients like nuts, seeds, whole grains and fruit, which are recommended for a healthy diet. All snacks are gluten free, do not contain genetically engineered ingredients and are not sweetened with sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners.

Kindness has always been at the core of its business. KIND was founded with a social mission, the KIND Movement, which celebrates and inspires kindness. Today, the Movement is brought to life through the brand and The KIND Foundation. To learn more about KIND, KIND Bars and to join our Movement, visit kindsnacks.com.

