Kidstir Holiday Gift Guide



Whether it’s a Kids gift for the holidays, a child’s birthday, or another family occasion, we know your little chef will love cooking with Kidstir kits!

Kidstir’s mission is to educate, engage, and empower kids about good food and cooking while spending meaningful time with their families. We offer a cooking subscription service for monthly, home-delivered cooking kits that provide hands-on food adventures for children. Our creations are tested with real families to ensure that everything is fun, learning-filled, easy to use, and absolutely delicious.

Kidstir has been lauded by Food Network, Parents, FamilyFun, All Recipes, Better Homes & Gardens, Inc, NY Times, LA Times, Chicago Tribune, Dallas Morning News, Sirius XM, CoolMomPicks, SheKnows, BabyCenter, BeliefNet, Grandparents.com, Dr. Toy, AblePlay.org, Special Needs Magazine and more!

Kidstir Cooking Kits

Kidstir kids cooking kits are designed to spark a love of good food in kids! We do the planning so you can have fun in the kitchen. Children ages 4-12 (and their parents, grandparents, aunts/uncles and other special grown-ups) love cooking with Kidstir.

Each cooking kit includes:

3 step-by-step recipes that are simple and easy for children and grown-ups

2 kid-sized cooking tools that get children involved in hand-on fun

1 special extra item, like stickers, gift tags, door hangers, food decorating templates, name cards, conversation cards, or a puzzle book

3 foodie education pages about all aspects of food, including culture, vocabulary, science, math and more

3 fun and learning-filled games and activities

1 fresh food shopping list that is enclosed in the kit and emailed ahead of time

Plus, a weekly e-newsletter packed with more digital recipes, tips and tricks, and handy printable

Monthly kits are inspired by seasonal ingredients and occasions:

Subscriptions are available in a variety of terms and prices:

Prices start at $12.95 a month, with monthly, 3, 6, and 12 month terms available

All new subscribers receive 2 bonus years of FamilyFun, Parents or EveryDay with Rachael Ray Magazine ($8 value) upon signing up

Single Kits and Cookbook Binders are also available for individual purchase for $19.95

Shipping to US, Military and FPO addresses is just $3.95/kit

A robust refer-a-friend program offers a $10 credit for subscribers and $10 starting discount for friends

The Perfect Gift for Kids

There are lots of ways to gift Kidstir. Let’s start off with the very best.

12 Month Subscriptions (One time purchase, no auto-renewal) allow your little chef to build their very own cookbook while receiving Kidstir kits for a full year. For a limited time, you can order a new prepaid 12 month subscription at a cost of only $12.95 per kit and earn $55 of bonus gifts:

Bonus #1: Taco Truck Fun Kit ($23.90 value)

Bonus #2: Kidstir Cookbook Binder ($23.90 value)

Bonus #3: 2 Year Subscription to Parents, FamilyFun or Rachael Ray Magazine ($8.00 value)

This special offer cannot be combined with other offers, coupons, discounts and/or applied retroactively to previously placed orders. 12 month prepaid subscriptions are not refundable or cancellable for any reason. Subscriptions automatically end after 12 months are complete.

Monthly, 3 or 6 Month Subscriptions (Auto-renewing subscriptions) allow your little chefs to start cooking with Kidstir while you only pay for 1, 3, or 6 months at a time. Kits cost $14.50-$15.95 per kit depending on the subscription term you choose. Your child will receive one kit per month for the duration of your subscription. The subscription will auto-renew for the length of your initial term to ensure that your little chef will continue to get their cooking kits until they have collected all 12 kits over the course of a year. Shipments and charges automatically end after 12 months are complete.

If you know when you place your order that you do not want to continue past the length of the initial 1, 3 or 6 month term, be sure to cancel before the renewal date (the 25th day of the final month of the term). We recommend you do this immediately after placing your order as we are unable to refund or cancel shipment once the renewal charge is processed. We will still ship the 1, 3, or 6 months of kits you have already paid for.

Taco Truck Fun Kits (One time purchase, no auto-renewal) are a super fun way to try out Kidstir without signing up for an auto-renewing subscription. If your little chef loves cooking with this kit and wants to stir up some more fun with us, you can sign up for an ongoing subscription. At only $19.95, this kit is also a great gift for a Kidstir fan who already has a Monthly, 3, 6 or 12 month subscription because the Taco Truck Fun Kit is not part of our regular 12 month cycle of kits. Please note that this kit is only available in a single (not a sibling) configuration. For a limited time only, new 12 Month Subscriptions include the Taco Truck Fun kit has a BONUS gift with their purchase!

Returning Subscriptions (One time purchase, no auto-renewal) are for kids who previously started Kidstir subscriptions, but had an issue that prevented them from continuing for the full 12 month cycle. Perhaps the first few months were a gift that was not continued by the original gift giver. Or a child got busy with other activities and the your family needed to take a break. In some cases an auto renewal payment didn’t go through because of an expiration or security issue with a credit card. Thus kits were missed and the child has not finished the entire 12 month program or built an entire cookbook. Our Returning Subscriber section allows you to “fill in” those missing kits for the child. You simply select the kits that the child doesn’t have and pay for them upfront. Pricing improves depending on the number of kits purchased at one time. 1-5 kits: $15.95/kit, 6-9 kits: $14.50/kit, 10-12 kits: $12.95/kit. There are no cancellations, refunds or auto renewals. We schedule shipment of purchased kits during their standard months, i.e our Gobbling Good Fixings kit will ship in November and the Summer Sips kit in July, etc. Your junior chef will be able to complete their collection of kits!

Cookbook Binders (One time purchase, no auto-renewal) extend monthly cooking experiences into a forever fun with food. While you can easily store your Kidstir recipes and cookbook pages in one of your kit boxes, our custom cookbook binders are designed to organize your recipes and allow your child to build a special cookbook all their own. This 3 ring binder is the perfect size to fit a year full of fun and educational materials. Plus, twelve printed chapter dividers ensure your little chefs can easily find and cook up their favorite foods whenever they want! Binders are durable, wipe clean, and have easy open rings. They also lay flat for convenient use in the kitchen. For easy reference, Kids Kitchen Rules are included inside and Handy Measurements are printed right on the back.

Join or gift a prepaid 12 month Kidstir subscription and receive your free cookbook binder automatically alongside your first shipment. You do not need to make a separate purchase. While purchasing a Monthly, 3, or 6 month subscription, you will see the option to add-on a Cookbook Binder for only $15 extra (+ free shipping!). If you choose to purchase at a later time, you can find Cookbook Binders in our Store for $19.95 + 3.95 shipping. Happy cooking!

All your questions, answered! Still got questions? We’ve answered your most common gift inquiries here. Happy gifting!