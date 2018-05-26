Kids Bike Safety Event at Ken Carlson Boys & Girls Club Includes Free Pizza, Kids Bike Giveaways through Colavita Cares Campaign

EDISON, N.J., May 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday evening, more than 100 kids and parents were treated to free pizza and a chance to win one of two kids bikes and helmets, all donated by Colavita, the trusted family brand.

Kindergarten through fourth grade children who attended The Salvation Army Ken Carlson Boys & Girls Club in Winston-Salem, North Carolina received a very special treat last night. Colavita, the leading family-owned specialty food producer of one of the top-selling extra virgin olive oils in the United States, brought the Colavita Cares Pizza Truck, a special vehicle outfitted with a brick oven, to the Boys & Girls Club and cooked and served fresh pizza for those in attendance. With a long-standing commitment to encouraging healthy living through running and cycling, Colavita also provided a bike safety activity sheet and gave away two kids bikes and helmets during the event.

"It was a great night of fun with the kids at The Salvation Army Ken Carlson Boys & Girls Club," stated Mary Zider, Director of the Colavita Cares program. "As a family-owned company, Colavita really does care about supporting families and their children, and especially enjoys sharing the benefits of living healthy, riding bikes and being active with the kids."

Pappi Conrad, Unit Director of Ken Carlson Club, says, "What a wonderful treat for the members of the club. The kids loved the pizza and the winners of the bikes and helmets were extremely grateful! Thank you so much to Colavita and the Colavita - Bialetti Cycling Team. We'll be rooting for you!"

The Colavita - Bialetti Women's Professional Cycling Team was in Winston-Salem this weekend, participating in the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic professional bicycle races.

Colavita is distributed in over 80 countries and is recognized worldwide as the top authentic Italian extra virgin olive oil. Colavita is the leading brand in premium extra virgin olive oil, Italian pasta, and Italian vinegar in the USA in both the retail and foodservice sectors. For more information about Colavita, visit http://www.colavita.com. You can follow Colavita on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Colavita Cares:

Colavita Cares is a community outreach program inspired by Colavita's long time support of cycling combined with Colavita's corporate initiative to promote nutritious eating and exercise as the best means to a healthy lifestyle. The primary mission of Colavita Cares is to assist charitable foundations that benefit children, individuals and families in achieving their fundraising goals.

About Colavita:

Colavita (http://www.colavita.com) – A long time ago in the quaint hilltop village of Sant'Elia a Pianisi, located in the Molise region of Italy, two small family businesses were born. They were both Colavita families. Today, the Colavita Olive Oil and Colavita Pasta companies are still family-owned and operating in the same town of their ancestors. They have since joined with another family-owned company, Colavita USA, and together they have shared the fruits of their respective crafts with American consumers for over twenty years.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kids-bike-safety-event-at-ken-carlson-boys--girls-club-includes-free-pizza-kids-bike-giveaways-through-colavita-cares-campaign-300655314.html

SOURCE Colavita