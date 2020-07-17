Kids And Teens Can Get Free, Healthy Summer Meals

Now More Than Ever- It's Important for Children to Be Properly Nourished

SYRACUSE, N.Y., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools may be closed, but free summer meals are available to children at sites around the State. Adapting to accommodate the current situation, many sites will be serving "grab and go" meals, delivering meals to bus stops or other delivery methods to allow for social distancing.

Judi Whittaker, a dairy farmer from Whitney Point, NY says free summer meals are important now more than ever. Whittaker has been active in working with the American Dairy Association North East to distribute milk to families in need. "I've seen first-hand the increased need for food assistance. Hundreds of people in cars waiting over an hour to receive a free gallon of milk. The free summer meals program helps to fill the nutrition gap over the summer especially for families experiencing hardships."

The free summer meals program provides a nutritious breakfast and lunch including milk, fruit, whole grains and snacks. The program is funded through the USDA and is available to all kids 18 and under. No paperwork or registration is required. Due to various school closures and state restrictions, families are encouraged to use one of the following locator tools to find local summer meal sites and hours: text "Summer Meals" to 97779 or call 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479), 2-1-1 (statewide) or 3-1-1 (NYC). You can also visit www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks to view an interactive map showing sites or contact your local school district or visit summer meal sponsor to find meals near you. Para el español, llame a: 877-842-6273 or texto: "comida" al 877-877.

