Kidfresh Celebrates 20 Million Frozen Meals Sold

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidfresh, the brand of wholesome frozen kids' meals with hidden veggies, is celebrating a stupendous achievement of selling 20 million meals since its launch. This milestone is a testament of how much parents love the brand, its promise and what it stands for.

Founder Matt Cohen left the corporate world looking to develop something meaningful that would resonate with people. Upset by the limited healthy and convenient food options available to children when he became a dad, Matt envisioned a line of better-for-you and tasty kids' meals, made with the same high-quality ingredients enjoyed by adults, and hidden veggies. Kidfresh began as a storefront that served fresh kids' meals for pickup and evolved into a convenient and successful frozen line.

To celebrate this 20-Million-Meals achievement and recognize its fans, Kidfresh will be hosting 20 Days of Giveaways across its social channels. The giveaways kick off today, Monday, November 26 and will run through Friday, December 21. Kidfresh will be giving away various prizes from Kidfresh meals and swag to gift cards from our favorite retailers.

"We feel so honored and humbled that so many moms, dads and kids have enjoyed our product since we launched," says Kidfresh Founder Matt Cohen. "We don't take our consumers for granted and every act of purchase is a vote of confidence in the quality of our products and what we stand for. We can't wait to share and celebrate with our Kidfresh fans everywhere and we are excited for what the future of Kidfresh holds."

