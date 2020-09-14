Kid-Friendly Recipes for At-Home Learning

MISSION, Kan., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) During a school year that's sure to be a new experience for students and parents alike, many of the everyday necessities, like eating breakfast and lunch, remain. However, this year, many little learners will be enjoying their lunches from the comfort and safety of home rather than at school, meaning moms and dads are back in charge of keeping the kitchen running throughout the day.

According to a survey conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Sabra, 74% of caregivers expect this school year to be more chaotic than ever and 64% of moms and dads complain they are dreading becoming the "lunch lady" at home.

You can improve those school day blues with quick, kid-friendly recipes that refuel children for their educational explorations. By providing a steady stream of balanced meals and snacks made with wholesome ingredients, you can feel good about boosting your at-home students' learning capabilities even during these tricky times.

In the morning, try starting with this Chocolate Banana Cinnamon Toast recipe from Tabitha Brown, the actress and vegan foodie known as "America's Mom." Sliced banana powers this breakfast with the rich, decadent taste of Sabra Dark Chocolate Dessert Dip & Spread to thrill chocolate lovers for a combination of flavors kids love.

For a lunchtime solution with easy prep and quick cleanup, a Hummus Flatbread Pizza takes just 10-15 minutes to make. Made with easy-to-find ingredients you can keep on-hand like pizza sauce and hummus, simply top with sweet favorites like pineapple for a fun boost for long days of learning.

To find more at-home recipe inspiration, visit sabra.com.

Hummus Flatbread Pizza

Recipe courtesy of Tabitha Brown

Prep time: 10-15 minutes

Yield: 1 flatbread

4 teaspoons pizza sauce

1 rectangular flatbread

3 tablespoons Sabra Classic Hummus

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, divided

1/3 cup pineapple tidbits or fresh pineapple pieces

strawberries

chopped romaine lettuce

English cucumber slices

Preheat oven to 500 F.

Brush pizza sauce to edges of flatbread. Swirl to spread hummus to edges of flatbread. Sprinkle 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder over flatbread. If using canned pineapple tidbits, drain and pat dry with paper towel. Add pineapple tidbits to flatbread and sprinkle with remaining garlic powder.

Bake 5-10 minutes, or until flatbread is light golden brown.

Cool and cut flatbread. Serve with strawberries and mix chopped romaine lettuce and English cucumber slices for simple salad.

Chocolate Banana Cinnamon Toast

Recipe courtesy of Tabitha Brown

Prep time: 10-15 minutes

Yield: 2 pieces toast

2 slices cinnamon raisin bread

3 tablespoons Sabra Dark Chocolate Dessert Dip & Spread

6 banana slices, plus additional for serving (optional)

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon powder

1 tablespoon maple syrup

fresh strawberries (optional)

powdered sugar

Toast bread to desired doneness.

Using spoon, swirl to spread 1 1/2 tablespoons chocolate spread on each slice of toast.

Add banana slices to one slice of toast and sprinkle with cinnamon.

Top with second slice of toast.

Slice in half diagonally. Add to plate with extra sliced banana and fresh strawberries, if desired. Drizzle toast with maple syrup and sprinkle with powdered sugar.

