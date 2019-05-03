Kick Off Cinco de Mayo with Black Tap's New Churro Choco Taco CrazyShake(TM) and Mexican Hot Sauce Wings

NEW YORK, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Tap is kicking off Cinco de Mayo with a brand-new invention – the Churro Choco Taco Shake – the first new CrazyShake™ milkshake added to menus worldwide since 2017.

The Churro Choco Taco Shake, rolling out on menus starting today, is a Cinnamon Toast Crunch shake, with a vanilla frosting and Cinnamon Toast Crunch rim, and topped with a Choco Taco ice cream treat, two churros, whipped cream, and dulce de leche drizzle. The cinnamon shake is a first-time flavor for Black Tap.

"Each Black Tap around the world has touches of local flavors and city throughout the menu, but the CrazyShake™ has always remained the same across the globe, making this addition a very exciting moment for us," says Black Tap owner Chris Barish. "From Singapore to Abu Dhabi, our guests go crazy for our shakes, and we can't wait to see what they think of our Churro Choco Taco shake. It combines childhood favorites with our over-the-top style, and we know it's going to be a huge hit."

Guests can keep the Cinco de Mayo party going with Black Tap's freshly added Mexican Hot Sauce wings, tossed in a spicy Frank's and Valentina hot sauce, garnished with scallions and served with a creamy bleu cheese. The wings are one of three flavors added to Black Tap's award-winning wing menu in April.

The shake and wings are available at Black Tap's worldwide locations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, and will soon be available at forthcoming Black Tap locations in New York and California's Downtown Disney District®. Pricing varies by market.

For more information, please visit blacktapnyc.com , or follow Black Tap on Facebook and Instagram : @blacktapnyc.

About Black Tap

With décor that harkens back to old school hip hop and pop, Black Tap is an homage to the great American luncheonette experience. The menu features burgers ranging from the classic All-American to The Vegan Burger, along with burger salad options, wings and sides. The wagyu beef Greg Norman Burger won "People's Choice" at the New York City Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash competition three years in a row in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Black Tap's signature CrazyShake™ milkshakes have reached worldwide acclaim with their whimsical and over the top decorations and flavors such as The Cotton Candy Shake and The Brooklyn Blackout Shake. Black Tap is now located across the world with locations in New York, Las Vegas, Dubai, Geneva, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and Kuwait, and forthcoming locations in the Middle East, New York, and the first California location at Disneyland Resort's Downtown Disney® District.

