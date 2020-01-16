Kemin Launches VANNIX(TM) C4 for Poultry Producers in the United States

Unique combination of phytogenics and probiotics helps manage enteric challenges

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has launched VANNIX™ C4, a novel phytogenic feed additive that joins the comprehensive lineup of poultry gut health solutions from Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – North America. VANNIX C4 is a proprietary formulation of natural, gut-health-fortifying ingredients designed as a cost-effective solution for producers to minimize the impact of enteric challenges on poultry performance.

Over the last decade, changes in antibiotic usage have led to significant research and development of alternative products to manage enteric challenges, such as coccidiosis and necrotic enteritis, which were traditionally managed with antibiotics. Independently published research has shown that select phytogenic molecules can reduce the impact of enteritic pathogens – such as Eimeria and Clostridium perfringens – on poultry performance. Additionally, probiotics have been shown to promote a healthy intestinal microbial balance in poultry which may support the overall health and performance of the animal.

"With more than 50 percent of commercial poultry raised without antibiotics today, producers are challenged to manage flock health with fewer tools, avoid overuse of current solutions and maximize their long-term efficacy," said Rachel Tonda, Associate Product Manager, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – North America. "As a novel phytogenic feed additive, VANNIX C4 offers producers a new tool to support and rotate into gut health management programs, helping to promote performance and preserve the efficacy of current products."

VANNIX C4 differs from conventional phytogenic feed additives on the market today:

Unique formulation of tannins, phytogenic molecules, probiotics and beta-glucans

Standardized active ingredients to ensure consistent response

Tandem performance support in combination with coccidiosis vaccination

VANNIX C4 joins the existing line of "Knock Out" solutions in the Kemin Gut Health Triple Check: CLOSTAT®, CLOSTAT® WS and KEM SAN®. Knock Out solutions are designed to support intestinal balance by inhibiting or eliminating harmful pathogens for healthier and better-performing flocks.

