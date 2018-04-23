Kemin Industries Launches Kemin AquaKulture Division

New division will leverage Kemin expertise in molecular solutions to the aquaculture industry

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient company that uses science to touch 3.8 billion people every day with its products and services, announced today the launch of a new Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health division, AquaKulture.

The AquaKulture division will direct the expertise of Kemin in inspired molecular solutions and consumer insights toward aquatic species and aqua feed. Kemin will use its 50-plus years of experience, expertise and innovation to apply its pioneering animal nutrition and health products and solutions to the aquaculture industry.

"Nearly half of the human food consumption of animal protein is in the form of fish and/or shrimp. With the focus on 'sustainable production,' producers are quickly moving from using wild-caught to farmed fish," said G.S. Ramesh, Group President, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health. "With this shift, the industry is expected to grow rapidly. For these reasons and a variety of others, we decided to make AquaKulture its own division within Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health."

Kemin AquaKulture will offer a variety of products and solutions to help customers prevent microbial spoilage, strengthen oxidative control, boost lipid nutrition, promote better health in aqua species by enhancing immunity and ensure water quality to optimize growth. This portfolio of programs will help aqua feed companies, aqua farms and fish meal producers to raise the healthiest aqua species with better growth, uniformity and economic returns.

"Over the years, several Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health teams have successfully ventured into the aquaculture market. We're excited to now launch a complete AquaKulture division that will provide even greater resources to strengthen the quality of aqua feed and feed ingredients and improve the health and survival of aqua species. We look forward to serving those in the aquaculture industry," said Ramesh.

The AquaKulture brand will debut April 24 at the World Aqua Culture Symposium in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer with a focus on improving the quality of life for over 3.8 billion people each day with more than 500 specialty ingredients made for the human and animal health, pet food, nutraceutical, food technology, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offers product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately-held, family-owned and operated company with more than 2,500 employees globally and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

Media Contact:

Lauren Burt, Worldwide Communications Manager, lauren.burt@kemin.com, +1 (515) 559-5589

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kemin-industries-launches-kemin-aquakulture-division-300634732.html

SOURCE Kemin Industries