Kemin Industries Breaks Ground on New Quality Control Laboratory to Advance Innovation and Serve Customers

The new facility will bring together Kemin experts from the company's various business units to enhance collaboration and showcase technologies

DES MOINES, Iowa, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, broke ground today and revealed architectural renderings for a new quality control laboratory (QC lab) that will be built onsite at its worldwide headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa.

The new lab will include 15,000 square feet of functional showcase labs to exhibit Kemin's advanced analytical capabilities, which ensure the activity, potency and specificity of Kemin's finished goods. The lab will be a working space for Kemin teams and available for customers.

Maintaining the highest quality ingredients is critical to the company and key to achieving its vision by 2042. The lab is an $8 million investment and will open in mid-2021.

"Building a new QC lab reinforces our commitment to delivering on our promise to customers and consumers that what they receive from Kemin is the result of our scientific expertise, innovative technologies and dedication to doing more to make our world better," said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO, Kemin. "Last year, we set an ambitious vision to transform the quality of life for 80 percent of the world, and with the continuing support of our valued customers, Kemin can make that vision a reality."

More than 30 scientists from Kemin's human and animal health and nutrition, food technologies and pet food business units will join the Central Analytical Laboratory for Target Analytes and Xenobiotics (CALTAX) lab which manages the testing of raw materials' hazards, including dioxins, pesticides and antibiotics.

Bringing together Kemin experts from different specialties into one space will improve efficiency and collaboration of analytical analysis. Kemin used the same strategy in 2017 when it completed a five-year, $125.5 million overall investment at its worldwide corporate headquarters in Des Moines.

Due to Kemin's COVID-19 policies, the groundbreaking event was not open to the public. A larger-scale ribbon cutting ceremony will be held in 2021 when the QC lab opens.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

© Kemin Industries, Inc. and its group of companies 2020. All rights reserved. ® TM Trademarks of Kemin Industries, Inc., U.S.A.

Certain statements, product labeling and claims may differ by geography or as required by government requirements.

