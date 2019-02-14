Kellogg far ahead of schedule in achieving its Heart & Soul goals

Company created 1.2 billion Better Days for people, communities and the planet over the last two years



BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on Valentine's Day, people celebrate their sweethearts. We don't always think about it, but a company can have a heart, too. From our earliest days, Kellogg has been a company with a heart and soul, a purpose-driven organization. That's why we committed to create 3 billion Better Days for people, communities and the planet by the end of 2025.

To do so, across our company and around the world, we're helping to end hunger by addressing the interconnected issues of food security and climate resiliency. And we're far ahead of schedule in achieving these commitments. Through our Breakfasts for Better Days™ global signature cause platform, we've reached more people with greater impact than we ever envisioned at this point in time. Our efforts are making a difference.

Company significantly ahead of schedule on its 2025 Breakfasts for Better Days™ commitments



Since launching our commitments in 2016, Kellogg has delivered more than 1.2 billion Better Days, or 40 percent of our 2025 goal, in just two years by:

Donating 1.1 billion servings of food (43 percent of goal);

Reaching 1.1 million children with nutrition education and feeding programs (55 percent of goal);

Supporting 322,000 farmers (64 percent of goal);

Securing 18,100 volunteer days (40 percent of goal); and,

Engaging 135.4 million people in the journey to address food security (45 percent of goal).

Kellogg Company's Heart & Soul strategy, that comes to life through our Breakfasts for Better Days™ commitments, is foundational to our Deploy for Growth business strategy. "Our abilities to make a difference in people's lives and to win in the marketplace are completely intertwined," said Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane. "For us, good business also means doing good for society."

Company keeps an eye toward the future to best support U.N. SDG #2 - Zero Hunger

In celebration of Valentine's Day, Kellogg colleagues from across our company helped to produce a heart-felt video highlighting our progress thus far. And while we're proud of what we've accomplished, we continue striving to make a difference for future generations. That's why we're constantly evaluating how we can best support the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goal #2 – Zero Hunger by addressing food security and climate resiliency today and tomorrow.

We certainly haven't achieved these goals for people, communities and the planet alone. So on Valentine's Day – and every day – we celebrate our colleagues, supplier partners, customers, government leaders, non-governmental organizations and the people who enjoy our foods, for helping us achieve Kellogg Company's purpose of nourishing families so they can flourish and thrive.

Learn more about how we're creating Better Days at OpenForBreakfast.com and follow the conversation on our Kellogg Company social media channels, #BetterDays.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating three billion Better Days by the end of 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days™ global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com .

