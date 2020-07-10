Kellogg Company Sets Date for 2020 Second Quarter Results Webcast

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) plans to issue its 2020 second quarter financial results at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

The following documents will be available on the website, https://investor.kelloggs.com, at 8:00 am EDT: Press release, financial tables, GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides.

The company will also host a public webcast during which Kellogg executive management will review and discuss these results. Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Amit Banati, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session with analysts and investors will follow. A transcript of the conference call will be posted on the Company website within 24 hours of the event.

Live Webcast





Date: Thursday, July 30, 2020



Time: 9:30 am – 10:30 am EDT



Presentation Slides: Printable slides available at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, July 30 at

https://investor.kelloggs.com .



Webcast: Live audio webcast with or without slides is available at

https://investor.kelloggs.com .



Participation by the press in the live Q&A session is in a listen-only mode.



Rebroadcast





Webcast: Available beginning at 1:00 pm EDT Thursday, July 30, and for at least

90 days thereafter at https://investor.kelloggs.com .



Podcast: MP3 audio file (podcast) available for download beginning at about 1:00 pm EDT on

Thursday, July 30, at https://investor.kelloggs.com.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

