Kellogg Company Sets Date for 2017 Third Quarter Results Conference Call / Webcast

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Oct. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) plans to issue its 2017 third quarter financial results at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Tuesday, October 31, 2017.

The following documents will be available on the website, http://investor.kelloggs.com, at 8:00 am EDT: Press release, financial tables, GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides.

The company will also host a public conference call / webcast during which Kellogg executive management will review and discuss these results. Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be John Bryant, Kellogg Company Chairman; Steve Cahillane, Chief Executive Officer; Fareed Khan, Chief Financial Officer; and Paul Norman, President, Kellogg North America. A question and answer session with analysts and investors will follow. A transcript of the conference call will be posted on the company website within 24 hours of the event.

Live Conference Call

Date:

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Time:

9:30 am – 10:30 am EDT

Teleconference Number:

(855) 209-8258 in the U.S.

(412) 542-4104 outside the U.S.

Dial-in available beginning at 9:15 am EDT, no access code needed.

Presentation Slides:

Printable slides available at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Tuesday, October 31 at http://investor.kelloggs.com.

Webcast:

Live audio webcast with or without slides is available at http://investor.kelloggs.com.

Participation by the press in the live Q&A session is in a listen-only mode.

Rebroadcast

Webcast:

Available beginning at 1:00 pm EDT Tuesday, October 31, and for at least 90 days thereafter at http://investor.kelloggs.com.

Podcast:

MP3 audio file (podcast) available for download beginning at about 1:00 pm EDT on Tuesday, October 31, at http://investor.kelloggs.com.

Telephonic:

Available beginning at 1:30 pm EDT Tuesday, October 31,

until Thursday, November 7, 2017.

(877) 344-7529 in the U.S., access code # 10111921

(412) 317-0088 outside the U.S., access code # 10111921

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we are driven to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. With 2016 sales of more than $13 billion, Kellogg is the world's leading cereal company; second largest producer of cookies and crackers; a leading producer of savory snacks; and a leading North American frozen foods company. Every day, our well-loved brands nourish families so they can flourish and thrive. These brands include Kellogg's®, Keebler®, Special K®, Pringles®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Kashi®, Cheez-It®, Eggo®, Coco Pops®, Mini-Wheats®, and many more. To learn more about our responsible business leadership, foods that delight and how we strive to make a difference in our communities around the world, visit www.kelloggcompany.com.

K-FIN

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-sets-date-for-2017-third-quarter-results-conference-call--webcast-300535840.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company