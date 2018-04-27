Kellogg Company Declares Regular Dividend of $0.54 per Share and Announces Plans for 4% Dividend Increase

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.54 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on June 15, 2018, to shareowners of record at the close of business on June 1, 2018. The ex-dividend date is May 31, 2018. This is the 374th dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

In addition, the Company's Board of Directors announced plans to increase the quarterly dividend by four percent to $0.56 per share beginning with the third quarter of 2018.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2017 were approximately $13 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating three billion Better Days by 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains a "forward-looking statement" about dividends. This statement is made on the basis of the Company's views and assumptions as of this time and the Company undertakes no obligation to update this statement unless required by law. This statement is not a guarantee of future performance; and actual events or results may differ materially from this statement. Investors should consult the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 2017 fiscal year ended December 30, 2017) for information about certain factors that could cause such differences. Copies of these filings may be obtained upon request from the Company's Investor Relations department or on the Company's web site at http://www.kelloggcompany.com.

[K-DIV]

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-declares-regular-dividend-of-0-54-per-share-and-announces-plans-for-4-dividend-increase-300637996.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company