Kellogg Company Declares Regular Dividend of $0.54 per Share

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Oct. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.54 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on December 15, 2017, to shareowners of record at the close of business on December 1, 2017. The ex-dividend date is November 30, 2017. This is the 372nd dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we are driven to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. With 2016 sales of more than $13 billion, Kellogg is the world's leading cereal company; second largest producer of cookies and crackers; a leading producer of savory snacks; and a leading North American frozen foods company. Every day, our well-loved brands nourish families so they can flourish and thrive. These brands include Kellogg's®, Keebler®, Special K®, Pringles®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Kashi®, Cheez-It®, Eggo®, Coco Pops®, Mini-Wheats®, and many more. To learn more about our responsible business leadership, foods that delight and how we strive to make a difference in our communities around the world, visit www.kelloggcompany.com.

