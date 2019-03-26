Kellogg Company 2019 Annual Shareowners' Meeting to be Webcast Live

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) will host a live audio webcast of its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareowners. Presentation slides will be available for viewing and download.

Steve Cahillane, Kellogg Company Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will be speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company. A question and answer session with shareowners in attendance will follow.

Live webcast and slides available at https://investor.kelloggs.com

Date: Friday, April 26, 2019 Time: 1:00 pm ET Webcast: Live audio webcast with slides Presentation Slides: Printable slides available at approximately 12:30 pm ET on Friday, April 26, 2019

Rebroadcasts available at https://investor.kelloggs.com

Audio Replay: Available beginning at 5:00 pm ET on Friday, April 26, 2019, and remaining available for 90 days thereafter. Podcast: MP3 audio file available for download at 5:00 pm ET on Friday, April 26, 2019.

About Kellogg Company

