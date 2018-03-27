Kellogg Company 2018 Annual Shareowners Meeting to be Webcast Live

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) will host a live audio webcast of its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareowners. Presentation slides will be available for viewing and download.

Steve Cahillane, Kellogg Company chairman and CEO will be speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company. A question and answer session with shareowners in attendance will follow.

Live webcast and slides available at http://investor.kelloggs.com

Date:

Friday, April 27, 2018

Time:

1:00 pm ET

Webcast:

Live audio webcast with slides

Presentation Slides:

Printable slides available at approximately 12:30 pm ET on Friday, April 27, 2018

Rebroadcasts available at http://investor.kelloggs.com

Audio Replay:

Available beginning at 5:00 pm ET on Friday, April 27, 2018, and remaining available

for 90 days thereafter.

Podcast:

MP3 audio file available for download at 5:00 pm ET on Friday, April 27, 2018.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2017 were approximately $13 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating three billion Better Days by 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

