KeHE Announces Temporary Essential Services Bonus

NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KeHE announces it will provide a temporary essential services bonus to the company's front-line employees across all 13 United States and 3 Canadian North American distribution centers.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has designated food supply as a critical infrastructure industry during the coronavirus pandemic. Grocery stores, supermarkets, and food distributors have been identified as essential businesses and should remain open during this time. As part of the food distribution chain, KeHE's distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada are critical to ensure the delivery of food to the public.

"KeHE's warehouse associates and professional truck drivers are working tirelessly to distribute food to our customers (grocery stores) across the country. At a time of a shopping surge, our employees are working overtime to keep shelves stocked across the nation," stated Brandon Barnholt, CEO & President at KeHE. "Our professional truck drivers and warehouse employees work hard to support our partners; in turn, we want to ensure the company is fulfilling the employees' needs and providing reassurance during these uncertain times."

"Our retail partners have provided numerous notes and videos of gratitude during this crisis. Our warehouse and transportation professionals fully recognize their essential roles in feeding our communities, our neighbors and our families. We are blessed and thankful to have teammates step up and are offering this weekly bonus to provide some level of assistance," Gene Carter, Chief Operating Officer at KeHE.

All full-time professional truck drivers and hourly warehouse employees that work a minimum of forty hours per week will receive a Temporary Essential Services Bonus that will be retroactive to Sunday, March 15th and continue through Saturday, May 2nd. The Temporary Essential Services Bonus also applies to all full-time new hires.

KeHE believes that the safety of every employee is a priority. The company is ensuring employees reduce the risk of COVID-19 by adhering to the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The company is currently hiring. To apply, visit KeHE's Careers page at https://www.kehe.com/integrity/careers/

