Keep Calm And Meatloaf On With Meatloaf Mondays At Bob Evans

Wear PJs and Get Free Dessert, Even Pie, Because Everyone Loves Pie

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 60 years, Bob Evans Restaurants has been cooking up comfort in its kitchens so guests can dig into the homestyle deliciousness they crave and connect over the kind of food that mom always made. 'Comfort' is something everyone needs. As the nights get chillier, everyone craves warm and hearty comfort food. That's why Bob Evans is launching Meatloaf Mondays as the Fall season kicks off. Meatloaf is the ultimate comfort food and Meatloaf Mondays give everyone an excuse to eat meatloaf and also help people start their week off right.

For the launch of Meatloaf Mondays on October 9, Bob Evans invites guests to come eat dressed in their pajamas, the most comfortable clothing, try the new Comfort Classic Dinners and they will receive a free dessert!

"At Bob Evans, we treat strangers like friends and friends like family – and one of the best ways we can do that is to make people feel comfortable," said Sara Bittorf, Chief Marketing Officer at Bob Evans Restaurants. "Meatloaf Monday is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate 'comfort' where we'll take on the heavy lifting in the kitchen so guests can enjoy one of life's greatest comforts: homestyle food! Our new Comfort Classic Dinners are delicious and filling!"

Bob Evans new Classic Comfort Dinners are all served with our freshly baked bread and will start at just $7.99. The new menu includes:

MEATLOAF - IT'S BACK!: Thick-sliced beef & pork meatloaf is our masterpiece. Griddled and glazed with smoky-sweet Bob Evans Wildfire® sauce for a double layer of flavor. Topped with made-from-scratch crispy haystack onions and served with Green beans with ham and mashed potatoes.

NEW! PARMESAN GRILLED CHICKEN: A marinated chicken breast, fresh broccoli and griddled red-skin potatoes are topped with our homemade creamy Parmesan cheese sauce and signature crispy, crunchy bacon crumble.

SLOW-ROASTED TURKEY & DRESSING: Bob Evans does turkey right — slow-roasted for 6 hours and carved fresh so it's tender and flavorful. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy, dressing, cranberry relish and green beans with ham.

SLOW-ROASTED POT ROAST: Slow-roasted for nine hours. Served with glazed carrots, grilled onions and beef gravy on top of mashed potatoes.

For more information, visit https://www.bobevans.com/fall.

* While supplies last. Dine-in only; offer available all day October 9 and 16, 2017.

About Bob Evans Restaurants

Bob Evans Restaurants is a chain of family style restaurants founded and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, which owns and operates 500+ family restaurants in 18 states, primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States. Bob Evans believed in treating strangers like friends and friends like family; and those principles are alive today at every Bob Evans Restaurant. As a private company owned by Golden Gate Capital, Bob Evans Restaurants is focused on providing quality food and hospitality to every guest at every meal, each and every day.

For more information about Bob Evans Restaurants, visit: www.bobevans.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keep-calm-and-meatloaf-on-with-meatloaf-mondays-at-bob-evans-300532621.html

SOURCE Bob Evans Restaurants