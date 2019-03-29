KCoe Isom Announces Program to Provide Momentum for Food & Ag Entrepreneurs on the Precipice of Change

Spark Program Helps Accelerate Innovations for the Food & Agriculture Industry



LOVELAND, Colo., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- K·Coe Isom, a national food and ag consulting and accounting firm, has announced a new program intended to provide entrepreneurs with a more visible platform for their food & ag innovations. The unique Spark program utilizes the expertise of K·Coe Isom's food & ag consultants to identify and promote clever innovations and young companies that have the proven potential to change and advance food and agriculture operations.

"The foundation for the Spark program was conceived from the amount of requests we were receiving from start-ups that were approaching us to partner with them to help bring their products or services to market," says Kathleen Walton, Partner and Chairwoman of the Board for K·Coe Isom.

"As a leading food and ag firm, our ability to positively shape the future and strengthen the position of food and ag companies is what matters most to us. By creating a program that can connect these innovative ideas and companies with our firm's dynamic resources, clients, and industry leadership, our ultimate goal is to progressively transform America's oldest and most important industry – a win-win for everyone."

Companies who have a new, market-ready product or service can learn more and apply for the program at www.kcoe.com/spark . Applications will be reviewed and companies will go through a comprehensive due diligence process to be accepted. Spark program members will receive access to the expertise of food and ag advisors, brand promotion, and strategic opportunities to accelerate their company.

About K·Coe Isom

K·Coe Isom is a top 100 accounting firm and the nation's leading food and agriculture consulting firm. With roots dating back to 1932, the firm has expanded upon traditional accounting services to deliver increased value and growth for clients through comprehensive policy-to-plate strategies, and specialized advisory in the areas of sustainability, federal affairs, land conservation, wealth management, succession planning, and talent strategy - to name a few. K·Coe Isom provides insight and solutions for the food and ag, biofuels, manufacturing, construction, and banking industries. The firm serves domestic and international clientele from coast-to-coast office locations. Visit www.kcoe.com .

