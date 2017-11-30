Kaitlin Reiss Named Edible Arrangements® Chief Marketing Officer

Former VP Marketing and E-Commerce To Lead Repositioning Of Brand; Brings More Than A Decade Of Experience With Company To Position

WALLINGFORD, Conn., Nov. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible Arrangements® founder and CEO Tariq Farid today announced that Kaitlin Reiss has been named Chief Marketing Officer of the world's largest franchisor of shops offering creatively designed fresh cut fruit arrangements and all-natural, fresh fruit snacks and treats.

Reiss, who joined Edible Arrangements more than 12 years ago, most recently served as Vice-President of Marketing and E-Commerce. She takes over the position as the company continues to expand its brand into new markets and categories.

"There are not many people that know Edible better than Kaitlin," Farid said. "She has lived it every day for over a decade and her deep understanding of the brand, as well as her ability to anticipate and respond to emerging industry trends, make her the perfect person for this critical position as we prepare to enter a new phase of growth."

Reiss joined Edible Arrangements as a Marketing Coordinator in 2005 when the brand had only 50 locations. She quickly established herself as a creative leader and during her career at Edible Arrangements has held a variety of positions in marketing, communications, and e-commerce.

She has spent most of her career as Vice-President of E-Commerce where she oversaw the Edible Arrangements consumer website for North America, all of the brand's digital marketing activities and grew e-commerce to more than 65 percent of Edible Arrangements' business. Reiss also played significant roles in introducing the brand's first digital marketing campaigns, mobile apps, rewards program, social media strategies and other digital initiatives.

"I believe it's important for a CMO to be integrated within the framework of the organization and have an understanding of all aspects of the business, from technology to finance to operations — all departments and areas I have worked closely with at Edible," she said. "As a franchise organization, it's even MORE important for a CMO to understand the local business owners who deliver on the brand's promise every single day – our franchisees. I'm proud to work alongside the many amazing franchisees here at Edible®, and to have the opportunity to continue growing this brand and business together."

Reiss, who holds a dual degree in consumer behavior and communications from the University of Connecticut and an MBA from the University of New Haven, says her goal is to continue merging the power of Edible Arrangements' physical presence worldwide with its dynamic digital presence.

"Separating the digital engagement from more 'traditional' engagement leads to a disjointed consumer message," she said. "While we're focused on growing our storefronts through new treats offered in every local Edible store, we also know that consumers use digital tactics to find stores and order the product. So, digital innovation as part of an in-store experience is something we will continue to deliver on."

A native of Worcester, MA, Reiss lives in North Haven, CT with her husband, Mike, and two children, Harper and Miller.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaitlin-reiss-named-edible-arrangements-chief-marketing-officer-300564747.html

SOURCE Edible Arrangements