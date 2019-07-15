Kahala Brands Partners with DoorDash to Launch Nationwide Delivery

Kahala Brands concepts such as Cold Stone Creamery, Pinkberry, and more will participate in the promotion



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahala Brands™ (www.kahalabrands.com), parent company of brands you know and love such as Cold Stone Creamery, Pinkberry, Blimpie, TacoTime, The Counter Custom Burgers, Baja Fresh and more, announces a nationwide partnership with DoorDash, the nation's largest and fastest growing on-demand platform connecting customers with their favorite local businesses.

From July 15 through July 19, more than 700 participating Kahala Brands store locations will offer customers $0 delivery with a $10 minimum order through DoorDash using code KAHALA*. "We are delighted to provide delivery services for all of our world-class concepts at Kahala Brands through DoorDash," said Steve Evans, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Kahala Brands. "We recognize that in today's marketplace customers want their food to come to them, so that's exactly what we are doing. Our mission is to create great experiences that make people want more and DoorDash will assist us in fulfilling that mission nationwide."

Kahala Brands is the first multi-concept restaurant group to launch several brands on the DoorDash platform at once. Partnering with DoorDash will provide Kahala Brands customers with best in class service, while supporting the growing customer demand for the convenience of delivery. With the potential of servicing thousands of restaurant locations across more than 25 brands under the Kahala Brands umbrella, the partnership provides substantial opportunity within the growing third-party delivery space.

"DoorDash is thrilled to offer our customers access to Kahala Brands' incredible selection of premier dining brands," said Toby Espinosa, Vice President of Business Development at DoorDash. "From build-your-own ice cream creations to customizable burgers, Kahala's brands provide a whole new level of experiences that we're proud to serve customers from the convenience of their homes."

*Full terms apply: https://dasherhelp.doordash.com/kahala-brands-0-delivery

About Kahala Brands™

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Kahala Brands, owned by MTY Food Group Inc., is one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3300 locations in roughly 30 countries. The portfolio of brands includes: Cold Stone Creamery®, Blimpie®, Maui Wowi®, Pinkberry®, TacoTime®, Samurai Sam's Teriyaki Grill®, NrGize Lifestyle Cafe™, Surf City Squeeze®, Planet Smoothie®, tasti D-lite®, Johnnie's New York Pizzeria™, Cereality®, Kahala Coffee Traders® , Frullati Café & Bakery™, Rollerz™, Ranch One®, America's Taco Shop®, Great Steak™, Baja Fresh®, La Salsa®, Mucho Burrito®, Manchu Wok®, Thai ExpressTM, Extreme Pita®, Ginger Sushi Boutique™, The Counter ®, BUILT Custom Burgers® and Grabbagreen®, sweetFrog®.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in over 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. DoorDash Drive is the last-mile logistics platform that powers direct delivery for any business. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer together.

