JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts and FOOD & WINE Release Exclusive Tickets for Venice Food & Wine

Tickets Available For the Premier Culinary Experience at JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts and FOOD & WINE are thrilled to announce that tickets to the inaugural Venice Food & Wine Festival will be available to the general public starting today. Hosted by the extraordinary JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa along with FOOD & WINE Editor-in-Chief Hunter Lewis, the highly-anticipated Venice Food & Wine Festival will take place from May 3-6. Ticket-holders will join celebrity chefs, renowned winemakers, and epicurean insiders for a spectacular three-day weekend showcasing the finest Italian cuisines, wines, and spirits, with a focus on local Veneto traditions and the magnetism of the Venetian islands.

Venice Food & Wine will bring together some of the most well-respected names in Italian cuisine for three incredible days of cooking demonstrations, wine tastings, and culinary experiences. Guests will have personal access to internationally-celebrated chefs and wine and spirits experts including:

Michelin-starred chef Giancarlo Perbellini and chef Federico Belluco of JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa's Michelin-starred Dopolavoro restaurant

James Beard Award-winning celebrity chef, author, restaurateur and 2004 FOOD & WINE Best New Chef Scott Conant

2002 FOOD & WINE Best New Chef and James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur Fabio Trabocchi

James Beard Award-winning chef Jonathan Waxman

James Beard Award-winning chef Melissa Kelly

Award-winning Italian chef Caterina Ceraudo

Co-owner and beverage director of Spirited Award-winning 2017 Best American Cocktail Bar Columbia Room and 2016 FOOD & WINE Best New Mixologist JP Fetherston

Wine expert Anthony Giglio

FOOD & WINE's Executive Wine Editor Ray Isle

FOOD & WINE's Editor-in-Chief Hunter Lewis

JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa will feature enriching on-property experiences including: an Italian-themed market on the Main Lawn; 'Bocce & Bubbles' tournament at the Villa; 'Michelin-Starred Masters' dinner party; 'Curds & Whey' ricotta-making demonstration; 'Grown in Veneto' farm-to-fork dinner; 'Summertime Risotto & Spritz' demonstration; 'The Invention of Italian Cocktails,' mastering the art of making the perfect cocktail; and interactive cooking demonstrations led by notable culinary personalities at Sapori Cooking Academy.

"We are excited to give food and wine and spirits aficionados the opportunity to experience the rich history and splendor of JW Marriott Venice through our exclusive partnership with FOOD & WINE," said Mitzi Gaskins, Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts and The Luxury Collection. "Venice Food & Wine will highlight internationally-acclaimed chefs and culinary talents who have played a key role in defining modern Italian cuisine, with a magical city as the backdrop."

"At Food & Wine, we are all about enjoying life's greatest pleasures -- food, wine, cocktails, travel, culture -- which is what the inaugural Venice Food & Wine Festival is all about," said Hunter Lewis, Editor in Chief of FOOD & WINE. "With its extraordinary location and culinary legacy, JW Marriott Venice is the ideal place to bring this event to life"."

Tickets to the Venice Food & Wine Festival are available online and can be purchased online by visiting www.jwvenicefoodandwine.com. Additional talent and programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

About JW Marriott

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International's luxury portfolio and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. These elegant hotels cater to sophisticated, self-assured travelers seeking The JW Treatment™ – the brand's philosophy that true luxury is created by people who are passionate about what they do. JW hotels offer crafted experiences that bring to life the brand's commitment to highly choreographed, anticipatory service and modern residential design, allowing guests to pursue their passions and leave even more fulfilled than when they arrived. Today there are nearly 80 JW Marriott hotels in over 25 countries and territories. JW Marriott is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. Visit JW Marriott online, and on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About FOOD & WINE

FOOD & WINE is the ultimate authority on the best of what's new in food, drink, travel, design and entertaining. FOOD & WINE has an extensive social media following on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Tumblr and Snapchat. FOOD & WINE includes a monthly magazine in print and digital; a website, foodandwine.com; a books division; plus newsletters, clubs, events, dinnerware, cookware and a restaurant partnership, Chefs Club by FOOD & WINE. At Food & Wine, we inspire and empower our wine and food obsessed community to eat, drink, entertain, and travel better—every day and everywhere.

