JustFoodForDogs Voluntarily Recalls Three Daily Diets because of Possible Listeria monocytogenes Health Risk from Green Beans

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JustFoodForDogs (JFFD) of Los Alamitos, CA, is voluntarily recalling its Beef & Russet Potato, Fish & Sweet Potato and Turducken dog food meals in all sizes. JFFD uses 100% USDA and other restaurant grade ingredients in all of its pet food, and because the green beans used in these meals may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the company is alerting the public. Listeria monocytogenes can affect animals eating the product and there is risk to humans if they were to intentionally or unintentionally ingest the dog food or come into contact with contaminated feces from a pet that has eaten the food.

Listeriosis is rare in dogs and when infected most dogs have mild symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting, however, more serious symptoms are possible, such as fever, muscular and respiratory signs, abortion and even death. In addition to the possibility of becoming sick, such infected animals can shed Listeria monocytogenes through their feces and thus serve as a source of infection to humans, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands. If your dog has consumed the recalled products and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

Healthy people infected with Listeria monocytogenes should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms if they believe they may have consumed any of the above recalled items intentionally or unintentionally, or may have come into contact with contaminated feces from a pet that has eaten the food: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, aches and fever. Rarely Listeria monocytogenes can result in more serious ailments including arterial infections, endocarditis and can be life threatening. Pregnant women are more susceptible to Listeria infection, which can result in abortion. The most common way that people are affected is by consumption of contaminated food. Consumers exhibiting these signs after consuming this product should contact their healthcare provider.

The recalled JFFD Beef & Russet Potato, Fish & Sweet Potato and Turducken were distributed only through 11 JFFD retail locations in Southern California, 3 Pet Food Express (PFE) locations in Southern California and 10 Northern California PFE locations.

While testing demonstrates that only several dates of production were affected, out of an abundance of caution, JFFD is recalling all of the above mentioned products made from the dates of November 1, 2017 through January 14, 2018. These represent Best By lot code dates on all three of the JustFoodForDogs' recalled products of 11/01/18 through 01/14/19.

The products being recalled were sold refrigerated or frozen and include all sizes offered – 7 oz, 14 oz, 18 oz and 72 oz.

No confirmed Listeriosis has been reported but there have been reports of short-term symptoms in some dogs (diarrhea and vomiting).

There have been no reports of human illness to date.

The potential for contamination was discovered after a purchaser of JFFD products reported to JFFD veterinary medical staff that her dogs had become ill. Tests to date confirm that green beans purchased from a restaurant supply distributor were positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

The restaurant supplier/distributor of these green beans has voluntarily put a "product hold" on the distribution of these green beans to restaurants and other human food retailers.

JFFD is currently making these recipes available without green beans until the matter is resolved.

JFFD notified and is working with FDA on this matter.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled JFFD products from a JFFD store should contact JFFD at 866-726-9509, from 9:00 AM – 7:00PM PST seven days a week, for a full credit or refund. Consumers who have purchased the recalled products from Pet Food Express should return them to any Pet Food Express for a full credit or refund.

Customer Service: 866-726-9509

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/justfoodfordogs-voluntarily-recalls-three-daily-diets-because-of-possible-listeria-monocytogenes-health-risk-from-green-beans-300585619.html

SOURCE JustFoodForDogs