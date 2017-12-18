JustFoodForDogs Adds Dr. Lisa Weeth, Board-Certified Veterinary Nutritionist, To Its Ever Growing Veterinary Team

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Dec. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- JustFoodForDogs is pleased to announce that Dr. Lisa Weeth, DVM, Dipl. ACVN will join Dr. John Tegzes, VMD, Dipl. ACVT; Dr. Laura Wilson DVM, Dipl. ACVD; and Dr. Oscar E. Chavez, BVetMed, MRCVS, professor in clinical veterinary nutrition and Chief Medical Officer at JustFoodForDogs along with six other staff veterinarians to its wide ranging and growing team of veterinary experts.

Dr. Lisa Weeth is a graduate of the University of California at Davis. She is in fact 100% a Davis success story! She received her undergraduate and doctorate degree in veterinary medicine at the prestigious university, and then completed rigorous additional training through their competitive nutrition residency program to become a board-certified Veterinary Nutritionist. There are only 83 active members of the American College of Veterinary Nutrition (ACVN) worldwide, which makes Dr. Weeth's expertise extremely unique. "Fresh food diets can be an integral and effective part of the treatment for certain diseases in our companion dogs. I am thrilled to share the knowledge I've gained over my years in specialty practice to help enhance the JFFD team and the foods they produce," says Dr. Weeth. "As the whole food movement expands we are proud to have Dr. Weeth, one of the earliest adopters of whole food nutrition, join our group," stated Dr. Chavez, Chief Medical Officer.

This addition further cements JustFoodForDogs' commitment to a whole-food, vet-centric approach to feeding companion dogs and cats for both health and disease management. With independent university research on its six daily maintenance diets, five large working kitchens open to the public, nine veterinarians on staff, and the only line of locally-sourced whole food therapeutic diets readily available for prescribing veterinarians, in just 7 years JFFD has developed a new and innovative way of managing health through the feeding of whole food diets and has positioned itself to bridge a growing divide between pet parents and veterinarians who are looking for an answer to the question, "How can I feed my four legged family member something other than kibble or canned but that is safer for my whole family than a raw meat diet?"

Dr. Oscar Chavez and Dr. John Tegzes are proud to lead a team of extremely intelligent and forward thinking veterinarians and specialists. As a company, JustFoodForDogs takes pride in working with like-minded, pet-loving partners and veterinarians that help further our mission: more life, more years, and more love with our pets.

About JustFoodForDogs: We started JustFoodForDogs with one simple, primary objective – to increase the quality and length of life for as many pets as possible through a proven, balanced, whole food diet. We execute our mission in four ways… we make daily food and treats for healthy dogs and cats, we make a line of therapeutic recipes for dogs that are ill, and have a team of veterinarians that can custom formulate dog and cat recipes for very specific illnesses. Finally, we have an extremely effective and popular line of ultra clean veterinary supplements, headlined by Dr. John Tegzes, board-certified Veterinary Toxicologist. Through our products and services we are able to help all dogs and cats, including those with liver or kidney disease, diabetes, pancreatitis, inflammatory bowel disease, skin conditions, overweight or obese dogs and cats, and dogs and cats undergoing chemotherapy or radiation therapy, as well as any combinations of these conditions. All of our food and nutrients are made exclusively from ingredients certified by the USDA and approved for human consumption, but balanced for dogs and cats. All of our maintenance daily diets have completed rigorous feeding trials that have met and exceeded AAFCO standards and have been proven to support good health by independent university research. Our recipes were developed by our own veterinary nutrition team which include a board certified Veterinary Dermatologist, a board certified Veterinary Toxicologist, six other General Practice veterinarians, and now a board certified Veterinary Nutritionist. A cadre of pet chefs, nutrition consultants, and dog and cat lovers that work in our live kitchens and pantries daily round out our team.

