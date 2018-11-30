Just In Time For The Holidays - Carrabba's Italian Grill Catering Made Easy With New Online Ordering And Delivery Options

New packages and sandwich bundles are perfect for family gatherings, office parties and more

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrabba's Italian Grill is offering effortless solutions to plan any-size holiday lunch, dinner or event with a new catering menu of hand-prepared dishes. New sandwich selections and a variety of Carrabba's favorites are now bundled for value with the convenience of online ordering for delivery or carry-out.

"Carrabba's catering is the perfect way to celebrate the season with family and friends," said Mike Kappitt, President of Carrabba's Italian Grill. "Catered by us and created for you, our catering service takes the stress out of holiday planning, while staying within your budget."

The New Popular Catering Bundles are designed to take the stress out of planning for parties up to 12. They feature a variety of favorite dishes, pastas or new sandwiches and include entrée, choice of salad, dessert and signature herb mix & olive oil to make a complete meal.

Guests can also Create Their Own Catering Packages with entrées or new sandwiches starting at just $10.99 per person. Create Your Own Catering Packages include choice of entrée, salad or side. Entrée options include:

Penne Positano or Penne Pomodoro with Meatballs or Meat Sauce

Tuscan-Grilled Chicken, Penne Positano with Chicken, Penne Carrabba or Lasagne

Chicken Marsala, Chicken Bryan, Chicken Parmesan, Pollo Rosa Maria or Tomato Basil Salmon

New Sandwich: Roasted Tomato Caprese, Chicken Salad or a Combination of Both

New Sandwich: Roasted Tomato Caprese with Prosciutto or Chicken, Italian or a Combination of Any Two

Event hosts can create their own festive meals, selecting items from Carrabba's a la carte catering menu that each serve 10 people. Options include entrees as well as soups, salad, sides or desserts, all priced individually. All of the entrees on package menus are available a la carte, in addition to signature favorites such as Pasta Georgio, Sliced Sirloin Marsala and Penne Wessie.

To find the Carrabba's Catering menu and easy-to-use online order, visit www.carrabbas.com/catering.

ABOUT CARRABBA'S ITALIAN GRILL®

Offering authentic Italian cuisine passed down from our founders' family recipes, Carrabba's uses only the best ingredients to prepare fresh and handmade dishes cooked to order in a lively exhibition kitchen. Featuring a wood-burning grill inspired by the many tastes of Italy, guests can enjoy signature dishes, including Chicken Bryan, Pollo Rosa Maria, Wood-Fire Grilled Steak and chops, small plates and classic Italian Pasta dishes in a welcoming, contemporary atmosphere. Carrabba's consistently ranks as a favorite in the Consumer Picks Survey by Nation's Restaurant News. Earn up to 50% off every fourth visit by joining Dine Rewards™ at www.dinerewards.com.

