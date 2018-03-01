Jose Andres and World Central Kitchen Bring Dine-N-Dash Back to Washington, DC - June 6th

Tickets for the Event Go On Sale Today, March 1

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- José Andrés is bringing back D.C.'s favorite culinary tour, Dine-N-Dash. Dine-N-Dash is hosted by World Central Kitchen, an NGO of chefs creating smart solutions to hunger and poverty across the globe, which was founded by Andres in 2010. José will be joined once again by celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern, and others to be announced, for this year's event, taking place on June 6th.

"My friends and I could not be more excited to host Dine-N-Dash this year," Andres said. "It is my favorite thing: chefs cooking in their beautiful restaurants, introducing people to new foods, and all to benefit our vision of using food to empower communities around the world."

Entering its sixth year, Dine-N-Dash has raised $1.4 million to date in support of World Central Kitchen, which made headlines last year after feeding over 3.2 million victims of Hurricane Maria with #ChefsForPuertoRico. In addition to their chef-centered relief efforts, World Central Kitchen uses food as an agent of change in the areas of health, education, jobs, and social enterprise.

This year's Dine-N-Dash will take place from 6pm-10pm and will include over 30 restaurants in the dine- worthy Penn Quarter and 14th Street neighborhoods. Guests will spend the evening "dashing" from restaurant to restaurant, sampling chefs' favorite dishes and drinks.

Both GA and VIP tickets will be available for sale beginning March 1st. VIP tickets include the same benefits of GA tickets plus a VIP only pre-party from 5:30pm - 7pm, hosted by Andrés, exclusive VIP-only restaurants, and access to a VIP post party!

Get your tickets early! Purchases made during the month of March will receive $25 off GA tickets, and $50 off VIP tickets! These will sell out!

When: Wednesday, June 6th, 2018

Time: 6pm - 10pm

Price: Pre-Sale GA: $125, GA: $150, Pre-Sale VIP: $350.00, VIP: $400

Tickets: Available today at https://dinendash.info

For a full list of participating restaurants, please go to: https://dinendash.info

About World Central Kitchen:

José Andrés founded World Central Kitchen after the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti with the belief that food can be an agent of change. We are a group of chefs creating smart solutions to hunger and poverty in eight countries around the world.

Today, World Central Kitchen uses the expertise of its Chef Network to empower people to be part of the solution, with a focus on health, education, jobs, and social enterprise.

Jose and reps for WCK are available for comment/interview pre-event upon request to RGI EVENTS + PUBLIC RELATIONS (CONTACT INFO BELOW) as well as for curated preview content

MEDIA SHOULD RESERVE THEIR ACCESS BY CONTACTING RGI EVENTS + PUBLIC RELATIONS VIA EMAIL AT DINENDASH@RGIEVENTS.COM

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WorldCentralKitchen

Twitter – @WCKitchen

Instagram – @WCKitchen

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdHJfoKS6u2Mg5lrTrjJZ-Q

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jose-andres-and-world-central-kitchen-bring-dine-n-dash-back-to-washington-dc---june-6th-300606821.html

SOURCE World Central Kitchen