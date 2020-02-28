Joolies Announces New Snack Pack Ahead of 2020 Natural Products Expo West

A Snack-Size Serving of Organic Medjool Dates for a Tasty, Energizing Snack On-the-Go

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joolies, grower of organic California medjool dates, announced that its new product, Snack Packs, will launch at Expo West, exhibiting on March 4 - March 6, 2020. Each Snack Pack contains three pitted dates or three whole dates retailing for $2.49, making each pack a tasty, healthy and quick whole food snack to-go.

The Snack Pack offers a convenient, portable and delicious snack that is great for on-the-go activities such as in a workout bag or kid's lunch box. Medjool dates are known as the King of Dates for their larger and luscious characteristics compared to other dates. A fresh fruit with natural plant fiber and low on the glycemic index, they provide clean energy with no crash, and are full of magnesium, B vitamins and 50% more potassium than a banana by weight. Also, these California Superfruits are known for their amazing taste of sweet caramel.

Joolies co-founder, David Kohl, has farmed organic medjool dates for nearly two decades in the Coachella Valley. For maximum quality, each date is hand-picked and packaged at peak ripeness and never dried or rehydrated. Because of Joolies dedication to organic living and sustainability, harmful pesticides, herbicides and fungicides are never used during the growing process.

"We gave a sneak peek of the Snack Packs at Winter Fancy Food Show, and people were drawn to the cute and compact size similar to a deck of cards. Making medjool dates more accessible and snackable was a natural next step, but it just hadn't been done before in the category," said Mark Masten, CEO of Joolies. "We're excited to see these positioned in the produce and center-aisle sets of the grocery store and beyond like coffee shops and other points of brand discovery."

Joolies will be exhibiting at booth H-628 in the Hilton at Natural Products Expo West, where attendees will be able to sample Whole and Pitted organic medjool dates as well as various flavors of organic medjool date syrup.

Joolies brings delicious, organic medjool dates from our palms to yours as a delicious, healthy on-the-go option for snackers everywhere. Medjool dates, also known as the King of Dates, are a great source of energy, have a low glycemic index and are full of beneficial nutrients. To ensure the best possible quality, Joolies dates are hand-picked from the tree and carefully packed at peak ripeness and never dried. The Kohl Family Farm has been producing organic medjool dates for nearly two decades and has honed their craft to present Joolies to the world. A joint partnership between co-founders, David Kohl of the Kohl Family Farm, and Greg Willsey of Venice Brands, Joolies is on a mission to share the nutritious goodness of organic medjool dates grown in the sunny Coachella Valley of Southern California. Learn more at www.joolies.com and share how you're date-ing @jooliesdates.

