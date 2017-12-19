Join Us Christmas Day! Shari's Has Special Meals, Eat-In Or Take-Out!

BEAVERTON, Ore., Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- If you are looking for Christmas Dinner, Shari's has you covered with two great deals! For Christmas Day, Shari's has a special Slow Roasted Turkey or Hickory Smoked Ham dinner available for $14.99. Both dinner specials are available dine-in or take-out as individual meals at all 94 Shari's locations throughout Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nebraska and Wyoming.

On Christmas Day, guests can enjoy either Slow Roasted Turkey or Hickory Smoked, spiral cut Ham with all the fixings, including soup or salad, Washington mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, sweet mashed potatoes with pecans, Grecian rosemary vegetables, stuffing, cranberry sauce and a slice of Shari's award-winning pumpkin pie.

Shari's is the largest full-service restaurant chain based in the Pacific Northwest providing regionally sourced, fresh, made-to-order meals that bring family and friends together. Founded in 1978 and operated by Shari's Management Corporation of Beaverton, Oregon, each Shari's location is open 24-hours a day with a full menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner entrees and a large selection of award-winning specialty pies. With over 4,000 employees, the chain currently has 94 locations throughout Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nebraska and Wyoming.

Contact: Kirk Green

Public Relations

949-292-1331

kgreen@sharis.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/join-us-christmas-day-sharis-has-special-meals-eat-in-or-take-out-300573392.html

SOURCE Shari’s