Join the Culinary Journey of Two Inspirational Teen Chefs

BALTIMORE, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Snackation" is a new cookbook written and illustrated by teen siblings and burgeoning young chefs, Sara, 15, and Sammy Baunoch, 13. Sara and Sammy are co-hosts of their own cooking and culture web-series called Sup! ( www.supkidscooking.com ), where they make nutritious, delicious, and authentic recipes from all around the world. The brother and sister chef duo appeared as contestants on Food Network's hit series "Chopped" in an episode called "It's a Sibling Thing," and will be featured in Baltimore Magazine's May issue in a story about amazing local Baltimore kids. Sara is currently enrolled at Baltimore School for the Arts studying Classical Guitar, while Sammy is interning to be a Chef at a local Baltimore restaurant, The Point in Towson.

Sara and Sammy wrote and illustrated their first book, "Snackation," to serve as a snack travel guide that whisks readers away on ten of their favorite snackations including Hawaii, Tanzania, Denmark, Spain, and beyond. And, it's not just a cookbook. While flipping through this collection of delicious recipes, readers will journey through the history, geography, language, and culture relating to each dish, finding inspiration and empowerment to explore the world through cuisine. The goal is to encourage adults and children alike to embark on snackations of their own.

"When you're young, everything is an adventure and your soul is pure. Add a talent for cooking and a global interest in delicious treats, you have "Snackation." Sara and Sammy share not only their love for each other but for food around the world. This book, written and illustrated by the pair, is not only fun and informative, it's a kid's cookbook written by kids. A perfect gift for your budding chef." - Rob, Amazon Review

"Snackation" is now available to purchase on Amazon .

