John's Incredible Pizza Company Starts Construction of a 55,000 Square Foot Store at the Carson Town Center in California

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John's Incredible Pizza Company will open a 55,000 square foot family entertainment center at the Carson Town Center in Carson, California in August 2019. "We're excited to expand into Los Angeles and become a favorite family place in Carson," said Owner & Founder, John Parlet.

Why John's? Because their signature checkerboard and star-studded exterior screams fun! Once inside, guests will find an incredible All You Can Eat Buffet where everything is cooked from scratch. The buffet offers freshly made pizzas, fried chicken, pastas, nacho bar, a 40+ item salad bar, soups, potato bar and desserts, including their signature cinnamon rolls. Beer and wine are also offered for parents who might need a "little break" from all the action.

Want more choices? They got them! Guests can enjoy one of the themed dining rooms, including Hall of Fame where fans cheer on their favorite team or choose the rustic atmosphere of "Cabin Fever." Want a little laughter? Choose the colorful room "Toon Time Theatre" where cartoons play all day long!

Plus, there's more fun to come! Explore Fun World, packed with over 100 games, rides and attractions like the Crazy 8 Roller Coaster, giant Carousel, Glow Golf and Bumper Cars. Look for John's furry mascot IncrediBear, who dances and takes selfies! Kids love IncrediBear and he's become quite the celeb, said Marketing Director Laura Kroth. "We're trying to keep him humble though by keeping his paws on the ground."

Need a place to celebrate? John's has all-inclusive packages with private party rooms perfect for birthday parties, groups, school and private events for up to 2000 people. View packages and sign-up for offers at www.johnspizza.com.

ABOUT JOHN'S INCREDIBLE PIZZA COMPANY

Founded in 1997 by John Parlet, John's Incredible Pizza Company has 14 locations where guests enjoy a variety of food and fun with over 100 of the latest games, rides and attractions. For more information visit www.johnspizza.com/about.

