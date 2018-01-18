John's Incredible Pizza Company Hosts Hiring Fair February 15-18 for New Westminster Location

Over 150 jobs to be filled by the California-based family fun hotspot

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- John's Incredible Pizza Company is hosting a hiring fair February 15-18, 2018, at Westminster Mall in preparation for its March 2018 opening. More than 150 jobs are available at the indoor family entertainment center, including Pizza Cooks, Prep Cooks, Cashiers, Guest Service Representatives, Buffet Attendants, Fun World Attendants, and John's loveable mascot IncrediBear.

"Our employees are such an important part of our team and they work hard to provide a unique and incredible experience for our guests," said John Parlet, owner and founder. "We're looking forward to welcoming our team at Westminster and creating a fun environment within the community."

Employees of John's Incredible Pizza Company are offered discounted meals, "pizza bucks" to bring their family and friends to John's, sick pay, pat-on-the-back incentives earned for giving great service and 401K with company matching. Additional benefits for full-time employees include bonuses, health benefits and paid time off.

The hiring fair will take place in the lower level of the Westminster Mall from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. All interested applicants must apply and pre-register for an in-person interview via John's hiring website, www.johnspizza.com/westminsterjobs.

"We're thrilled to be opening a new location in Westminster and continuing to grow the John's Incredible Pizza Company brand as a fabric of the local community," said Denina Evans, Director of Human Resources. "A big part of why our guests love coming back is because of our welcoming team and we're looking forward to meeting all interested applicants."

The Westminster location will be a 41,000 square foot family entertainment center accommodating over 1,000 guests with a variety of food and fun. The family-style All You Can Eat Buffet serves items made from scratch, including freshly made pizzas, fried chicken, pasta with homemade sauces, a 40+ item salad bar and more. Several themed dining rooms are available for guests to enjoy their meals. On the other side of the venue, guests of all ages can enjoy Fun World filled with video and redemption games plus exciting rides.

To apply and set up an interview, visit www.johnspizza.com/westminsterjobs. For more information on John's Incredible Pizza Company and for the latest updates on the Westminster Grand Opening, please visit https://www.johnspizza.com.

ABOUT JOHN'S INCREDIBLE PIZZA COMPANY

In September of 1997, founder, John Parlet, opened the very first John's Incredible Pizza Company location in Victorville, California to a crowd of curious guests waiting to experience the food & fun promised inside. Twenty years later, with 12 locations, the typical John's footprint has grown to over 50,000 square feet with an All You Can Eat Buffet, over 100 of the latest games, rides and attractions. For more information visit www.johnspizza.com/about.

