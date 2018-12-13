John's Incredible Pizza Company Annual Pass The Gift That Keeps On Giving

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At John's Incredible Pizza Company good times are endless with their All You Can Eat buffet, rides, games and attractions. There is something for everyone and every age!

Now your family can experience their food and fun year-round with John's Annual Pass. For just $60, John's Annual Pass includes one visit per month for the entire year of 2019 - that's only $5 per visit! Each month you'll enjoy John's All You Can Eat buffet and unlimited beverages. The Annual Pass is a terrific holiday gift for the entire family. Add it to your wishlist!

Hurry! The offer only lasts from now until December 24th. You can purchase the pass online at www.johnspizza.com/annualpass.

Your John's experience starts with the food! With over 20 different types of pizzas, there are sure to be toppings you've never had before. From classic Pepperoni to Hawaiian and Fiesta Supreme, John's has a pizza for everyone. Try their Spicy Peanut Butter Pizza as well as the new, seasonal Loaded Baked Potato Pizza- all of the flavors of comfort food on one slice.

The variety doesn't stop with pizza! Guests can also enjoy John's pasta and potato bar along with their newest dish Omar's Mediterranean Rice created by John's 2018 Kids Cook-off Champion. This tasty vegan dish is made with eggplant, garbanzo beans and spices.

John's also offers a full salad bar with 40+ items and scratch-made soups that change daily. Your culinary adventure continues with dessert with an assortment of cakes, mini-donuts, cinnamon rolls and more.

Guests can enjoy their meal in one of the many themed dining rooms including the Tahoe-style "Cabin Fever," the kid-favorite "Toon Time Theatre," or "Hall of Fame" sports room featuring big screen TVs to watch the game.

About John's Incredible Pizza Company

In September of 1997, founder, John Parlet, opened the very first John's Incredible Pizza Company location in Victorville, California to a crowd of curious guests waiting to experience the food & fun promised inside. Now with 13 locations, the typical John's footprint has grown to over 60,000 square feet with an All You Can Eat Buffet, over 100 of the latest games, rides and attractions. For more information visit www.johnspizza.com/about.

Incredible Pizza Company Locations

California:

14766 Bear Valley Rd. Victorville, CA 92395 | 3709 Rosedale Hwy. Bakersfield, CA 93308 | 7095 N. Cedar, Fresno, CA 93720 | 2225 Plaza Pky. Modesto, CA 95350 | 5280 Arrow Hwy. Montclair, CA 91763 | 384 N. Sunrise Ave. Roseville, CA 95661 6187 Valley Springs Pky. Riverside, CA 92507 | 8601 On The Mall, Buena Park, CA 90620 | 3010 Plaza Bonita Rd. National City, CA 91950 | 440 Newpark Mall Rd, Newark, CA 94560 | 1025 Westminster Mall, Westminster, CA 92683

Nevada:

3700 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Oregon:

9180 SW Hall Boulevard, Beaverton, OR 97223

