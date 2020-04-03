Company Gives Over 168,000 lbs. of Food to Organizations Serving Those in Need

TYLER, Texas, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to give back to communities that have been adversely affected by the recent pandemic, John Soules Foods donated 168,000 pounds of product to charitable organizations in areas where the company has operations.

Digital Press Kit with Photos: https://pr.cirlot.com/john-soules-foods-donates-products-to-community-food-banks/

The company delivered 110,800 pounds of product to the East Texas Food Bank in its hometown of Tyler, Texas, and an additional 37,400 pounds to the Montgomery County Food Bank in Conroe, Texas.

"John Soules Foods has been an outstanding partner with the East Texas Food Bank in the fight against hunger," said East Texas Food Bank CEO, Dennis Cullinane. "We are so grateful for their amazing generosity in providing over 50 tons of quality chicken protein for our clients, just when we needed it the most."

"The Montgomery County Food Bank is overwhelmed with gratitude for the generous donation from John Soules Foods. This is a true example of how Texans are uniting to fight hunger during this unprecedented time of crisis," said Allison Hulett, President & CEO of Montgomery County Food Bank.

Additionally, John Soules Foods made a donation totaling 20,000 pounds to charities in the Atlanta, Georgia, area, where the company has operations in nearby Gainesville. In total, over 890,000 servings can be prepared by these three donations.

"We feel there is a real need right now and we want to lend a helping hand to our neighbors," said John Soules, Jr., president and Co-CEO of John Soules Foods. "Our hope is that providing protein-rich foods to local food banks will ease the burden many are facing at this time."

About John Soules Foods

John Soules Foods provides ready-to-cook and fully cooked beef and chicken through retail sales, food service distributors, restaurants, and school nutrition programs, and is the #1 producer of beef and chicken fajitas in the U.S. Other fully cooked products include rotisserie chicken breast strips, grilled chicken breast strips, pulled chicken, and Certified Angus Beef® brand products. We also offer a full line of breaded chicken, ready-to-cook Angus beef and chicken, and fully cooked, antibiotic-free chicken and beef strips.

John Soules Foods was established in 1975 as a family-owned company in Tyler, Texas. Today, the Soules family still operates John Soules Foods from our state-of-the-art facilities on 67 acres just north of Tyler. In 2014, we acquired ProView Foods, a leader in breaded chicken products for school and institutional nutrition programs. Breaded chicken products are made and distributed from Gainesville, GA, which expands our variety of chicken products to all customers. More information about John Soules Foods and our products may be found at http://www.johnsoulesfoods.com.

