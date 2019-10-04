John Legend to Headline Ultimate Showcase of sbe's World-Renowned Culinary and Mixology Experiences at Taste of sbe Miami #3, 2019

The epic culinary extravaganza will take place at the iconic Delano South Beach as the Art Deco crown jewel kicks off its 25thAnniversary celebration and launch of global distribution with LVE: Legend Vineyard Exclusive at sbe properties



MIAMI, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- sbe, the leading international hospitality group that develops, manages and operates award-winning global hospitality brands, announces Taste of sbe Miami. The star-studded culinary celebration will bring together award winning chefs at sbe's Delano South Beach, the iconic Art Deco property.

The third Taste of sbe Miami 2019 is set to take place on Friday, November 8th beginning at 8 p.m. with gastronomic experiences and bars staged throughout the property and an exclusive performance by Grammy, Emmy, Golden Globe, Tony and Oscar-winning singer, songwriter, humanitarian and philanthropist John Legend, along with culinary collaborators Dario Cecchini, Martin Heierling, Katsuya Uechi, Nate Appleman, Jose Icardi and Thomas Greise. The event will pair delicious food and beverage offerings with exciting entertainment at one of South Beach's most storied properties. This occasion also marks the launch of the sbe x LVE: Legend Vineyard Exclusive, partnership, with all sbe owned and managed global properties set to carry LVE Wines.

Sam Nazarian, Founder and CEO of sbe states: "I am thrilled to host this year's annual Taste of sbe Miami at our iconic Delano hotel. This year's event will be like none other with the performance of award-winning artist John Legend, which also launches sbe's collaboration with Legend Vineyard Exclusive. The event will also bring 10 of sbe's culinary experiences to one incredible location for our guests to enjoy."

Guests will sip crafted cocktails and LVE Provence Rosé from the Legend Vineyard Exclusive collection by John Legend as they enjoy never-ending culinary creations by sbe's participating restaurants and mixology concepts. Taste of sbe Miami 2019 will showcase The Bazaar, Carna, Cleo, Leynia, Fi'lia, Diez y Seis, Katsuya, S Bar and Umami Burger throughout the expansive, art-filled iconic hotel. The event will take place across the entire property, through the arched garden and iconic pool and ending at Delano Beach Club. At Rose Bar, guests are invited to gather to take part in an LVE-themed bar serving Provence Rosé based cocktails all night. Gui Jaroschy, sbe's award-winning Corporate Director of Beverage, will wow with signature cocktails while participating restaurants will lead educational class-style food demonstrations across a range of cuisines from sushi and ceviche to pizzas, sliders and empanadas.

Before the kick off of the evening's late-night after party at Hyde Beach at the SLS South Beach, musical powerhouse John Legend will take the stage poolside for a special live performance.

Taste of sbe Miami 2019 is presented in collaboration with Chase Sapphire®, Sprint, Le Club AccorHotels and LVE Wines, all of which represent some of the major global brand affiliations across the sbe portfolio. On site, Chase Sapphire cardmembers who purchase tickets through Chase Experiences will have exclusive access to a Chase Sapphire Lounge, providing a comfortable viewing area for the live performance with dedicated seating and bar access. Sprint and CloudMinds will create an unforgettable guest engagement experience using CloudMinds' XR-1 robots connected by Sprint's network and powered by CloudMinds' artificial intelligence, to greet guests, perform dances, and even serve guests their cocktails. Additionally, Le Club AccorHotels will host a Limitless Experience, accessible exclusively to loyalty program members who have purchased tickets in advance, and who will have an opportunity to meet and greet celebrity chefs and access the exclusive ALL: Accor Live Limitless lounge.

For further information about the event, sbe.com/tasteofsbemiami offers details on each featured chef and culinary concept, event specifics and a link for easy ticket purchase.

If guests would like to make an evening or weekend out of the event, the Taste of sbe Miami special offers guests exclusive savings and an inclusive stay at Delano South Beach. The package is available on Delano South Beach's specials page, and includes:

- 15% off hotel stay

- Breakfast for 2 at Leynia

- 2 tickets to Taste of sbe Miami, including a 20% discount

Prices for the entire package with a weekend stay begin at $759 for two guests, excluding taxes and the guest amenities fee. A portion of ticket proceeds from Taste of sbe Miami will be donated to the Baha Mar foundation, providing much needed hurricane relief efforts to the Bahamas.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 29 hotels and over 180 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2019. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience. Its nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment; hotels and residences; innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code; and award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development all solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com

