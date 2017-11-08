Joel McHale Hosts First "Drop Zone" Event In New York City

Mountain Dew, Doritos and Xbox kick off augmented reality capture-the-flag contests nationwide, awarding hundreds of Xbox One X consoles to eager fans

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel McHale, comedian and avid gamer, teams up with Mtn Dew®, Doritos® and Xbox at New York's Central Park to host the first Drop Zone. The Drop Zones are a series of augmented reality (AR) events happening this weekend in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago where players will compete for the chance to win the new Xbox One X. For more details and to register for the Drop Zone, download the Drop Zone app available in the Apple App and Google Play stores or visit www.Every60Seconds.com. The Drop Zone is in conjunction with Mtn Dew and Doritos' "Every 60 Seconds" online auction where fans can bank points through on-pack codes for a shot at winning the new console.

