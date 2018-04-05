Joe Guith Promoted to Brand President of McAlister's Deli

ATLANTA, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- McAlister's Deli®, a leading fast-casual restaurant chain home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister's Famous Sweet Tea™, announced veteran leader Joe Guith has been promoted to brand president.

"We are thrilled to have Joe step into the role as president of McAlister's and are excited to see him guide the brand through its continued growth," said FOCUS Brands® COO and President, North America, Kat Cole. "Joe's skills in developing brands, driving businesses forward, and leading large franchise systems make him a great fit for this vibrant brand."

Joe Guith joined FOCUS Brands, parent company to McAlister's Deli, in 2014 as Chief Operating Officer for Cinnabon®, and quickly assumed the role of brand president in 2015. In the three years Guith was president, he drove significant P&L results through strong performance management, application of process-driven improvements and building collaborative, high performing teams. Prior to joining FOCUS, Guith held roles in general management and strategy with Coca-Cola, where he served as vice president, Global Business Development and vice president, Vending Operations, and Yum! Brands where he served as general manager, KFC, South Territory.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to join McAlister's at such a pivotal time for the brand," said Guith. "McAlister's is poised for tremendous growth and I look forward to working with the McAlister's team in shaping the future."

About McAlister's

Founded in 1989, McAlister's Deli® is a fast casual restaurant chain known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister's Famous Sweet Tea™. In addition to dine-in and take-out service, McAlister's also offers catering with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, a hot spud bar and more. With numerous industry accolades, the McAlister's brand has more than 400 restaurants in 28 states. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit www.mcalistersdeli.com, and find McAlister's on social media at Facebook.com/TeaFreaks, Twitter.com/McAlistersDeli and Instagram.com/McAlistersDeli.

About FOCUS Brands Inc.

Atlanta-based FOCUS Brands Inc., through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of more than 5,000 ice cream shoppes, bakeries, restaurants, and cafes in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and 60 foreign countries under the brand names Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Schlotzsky's®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, Auntie Anne's® and McAlister's Deli®, as well as Seattle's Best Coffee® on certain military bases and in certain international markets. Please visit www.focusbrands.com to learn more.

