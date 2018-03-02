JMH Premium Receives Coveted Utah Manufacturing Safe Workplace Award and Is Named DOT Foods' Quality and Service Award Winner

SALT LAKE CITY, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JMH Premium (http://www.jmhpremium.com/) announces receiving two key industry awards as a result of its focus on Premium Flavors, Premium Quality and Premium Service.

The first of these awards is the Award of Excellence for Outstanding Performance and Excellence in Creating a Safe Workplace Environment, awarded by the Utah Manufacturing Association. Mike Clemens, VP of Operations at JMH Premium, stated "We were honored to receive this Worksafe award in recognition of our focus on the safety of our employees as they produce our best-in-class flavor solution products. A lot of the credit goes to our production and our technical services teams." JMH Premium's 80,000 square-foot facility runs multiple lines producing several hundred different products. "Using the freshest ingredients and state-of-the-art food processing equipment helps us consistently meet the requirements of organizations large and small. We can deliver large-batch, full-shift production or small batch specialty runs – utilizing dry and wet blending, as well as cooking and pasteurizing capabilities", said Shawn Delaney, Director of Technical Services.

This same focus on flavor, quality and service earned JMH Premium one of Dot Foods' 2017 Quality and Service Awards. "JMH Premium's partnership and collaboration has played a significant role in the satisfaction of our mutual customers. We greatly appreciate their best-in-class service and commitment to quality," stated Charlsie Pinkerton, Dot Foods Business Development Manager. JMH Premium is one of the very few awarded this out of our 900 manufacturers. There are a lot of factors that go into this award, including a high inbound service level on stocked as well as special order items, technical and electronic integrations, load time for trucks at the dock, freight management, weekly volume level and working proactively on supply chain optimization. Says Ron Caller, JMH Premium's Logistics & Distribution Manager, "We have enjoyed a successful partnership with Dot Foods, and really appreciate their acknowledgement of our team's efforts to serve them and their customers. This means a lot to us at JMH Premium and we look forward to more long-term success for our collective customers."

"We are so pleased that the increased focus which we placed on Premium Flavors, Premium Quality and Premium Service has produced such immediate and wonderful results", shared Laura Guthrie, Sr. Marketing and Business Development Manager at JMH Premium. "It further shows our value in providing Premium Flavor Solutions which we customize for each of our customers."

About JMH Premium

JMH Premium® provides Flavor Solutions created by Chefs, Culinary Experts and our Food Scientists to Food Service, Industrial Manufacturers and Casinos throughout North America. Our products are selected by Chefs, Restaurants, Hotels, Casinos, Hospitals and Food Manufacturers to meet their Flavor needs. We support our customers in every phase of development from ideation, recipe development, ingredient sourcing, production of samples and tastings, and providing finished products that create great cuisine.

Food Safety and regulatory compliance are a top priority for JMH Premium®. In addition to meeting the FDA, USDA, and HACCP standards, we have quality and safety systems in place to make sure you are receiving the highest quality products.

Our Production Facilities can handle small batch kettle up to large scale orders. Our test kitchen, created in conjunction with Welbilt, is open to our customers to work directly with our Chefs, R&D and Culinary Teams to create flavors, recipes and taste finished flavors in a same-day service facility. Learn more at www.jmhpremium.com.

