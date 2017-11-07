JMH Premium® Launches New Website and Enhances Its Flavor Customization Service

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- JMH Premium® (http://www.jmhpremium.com/) announces the launch of a new website in support of its custom flavor solutions service. The elegantly designed site provides customers with a comprehensive look at what this service includes, and what they can expect from a relationship with JMH Premium® and its industry-leading culinary professionals.

"Our innovative culinary team can transform any idea into reality," says Chef Charles Hayes, CEC, CRC, VP Of Culinary Innovation, "and generate a straightforward recipe so that kitchens can consistently replicate the intended flavor while maintaining the highest quality standards. Our expertise and commitment to best-in-class service have propelled us to a market leadership position, and our Premium® flavor solutions are a natural extension of that success."

Increasingly, customers demand unique and memorable flavors, and not just when dining out. Even pre-packaged meals are now expected to tell a great "flavor story." JMH Premium®'s mission is to create the kind of dynamic flavors that can complement any cuisine. The selection of custom designed products available from JMH Premium® include beverages, desserts, dressings, spice blends, sauces and stocks, and demi-glace and gravy concentrates.

JMH Premium®'s manufacturing processes are designed with the most exacting standards in mind, as well as compliance with all applicable regulations. State-of-the-art manufacturing services include dry blending, wet blending, cooking and pasteurization processes. Product packaging options range from drums and totes to jars and flexible pouches, among others. JMH Premium® collaborates with customers to address any challenges related to logistics and provides customized shipping solutions across the nation.

To develop its custom flavor solutions, JMH Premium® works closely with its customers' own chefs and culinary teams. "We encourage people to ask questions — because our passion is solving problems and helping customers succeed," adds Nicole DeBloois, Sr. R&D Manager. "Our service doesn't end with creating a flavor or a recipe. We take a recipe from bench to the final dish to deliver a great culinary experience."

Quality Assurance and Regulatory Compliance is another key component of JMH Premium®'s manufacturing services. Customers will have access to an individualized secure online portal where they can access technical documents, specifications and related material for their products at any time. The Quality and Regulatory Compliance teams continually ensure that all Regulatory and Certifying Agency standards are met, including the FDA and USDA, State and local authorities, as well as other certifications, including Organic, Kosher and Halal. Ultimately, JMH Premium® customers are free to concentrate on their own operations, confident in the knowledge their flavor solutions are always of the highest quality.

JMH Premium® offers its expertise to industrial manufacturers, hospitals, schools, restaurants, casinos and other food service companies nationwide from its facilities in Salt Lake City, Utah.

