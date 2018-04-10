J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops

The crazy KIDS from the candy aisle bring the fun to the frozen novelty section this spring!

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of the famous "SOUR THEN SWEET" SOUR PATCH KIDS® candy are in for a chilly treat, as it was announced today that J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) has introduced SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops through a new license with Mondelēz International. With a sweet frozen base and unique sour swirl, fans of SOUR PATCH KIDS® candy can explore their sweet and sour sides in a whole new way starting this spring. SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops will be sold in retail and club stores throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Inspired by the classic flavors of the original candy, the new SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops are now available in a 12-count variety pack featuring Blue Raspberry, Lemon, Lime, Orange and Redberry® flavors. The 12-count variety pack has an SRP of $2.50 – $3.50. 30-count club packs are also available with an SRP of $5.99 – $7.99.

"As a leader in the frozen novelty industry, we are thrilled to expand our partnership with Mondelēz International to bring the iconic SOUR PATCH KIDS® brand to frozen novelties," said Jerry Law, J&J Snack Foods Senior Vice President. "What makes this product shine is the sour swirl we infused into a sweet, frozen base, giving SOUR PATCH KIDS® candy fans the perfect 'SOUR THEN SWEET®' flavor profile."

Mondelēz International's SOUR PATCH KIDS brand® launched in 1985 and has long been a favorite among teens and young adults. SOUR PATCH KIDS® candy is known for its "SOUR THEN SWEET®" taste. SOUR PATCH KIDS candy® is the #1 selling all sour candy brand in the U.S. marketplace. To learn more about SOUR PATCH KIDS® candy, visit @SourPatchKids on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and @SourPatchSnaps on Snapchat.

For more information on SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops, visit JJSnack.com/SourPatchKidsFrozen.

About Mondelēz International, Maker of SOUR PATCH KIDS® Candy

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is building the best snacking company in the world, with 2016 net revenues of approximately $26 billion. Creating more moments of joy in approximately 165 countries, Mondelēz International is a world leader in biscuits, chocolate, gum, candy and powdered beverages, featuring global Power Brands such as OREO cookies and belVita breakfast biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk and Milka chocolate; and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, NASDAQ 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

SOUR PATCH KIDS, SOUR PATCH KIDS Logo, SPK, SOUR.SWEET.GONE., SOUR THEN SWEET, and SPK Kid Design, are trademarks of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing nutritional and affordable branded niche snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI'S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B'S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY'S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE'S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO® Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.

*OREO is a registered trademarks of Mondelez International group, used under license.

