DUBLIN, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the food and beverage industry, "Jerky & Dried Meats Experience a Surge in Demand during Coronavirus Lockdown"

As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, many consumers are concerned about the availability of fresh and frozen meat and poultry. This has led to increased demand for jerky and other dried meat products as an alternative protein source during self-isolation.



Meat Snack Manufacturers like Country Archer, Conagra, Krave and Chomps are all seeing experiencing extraordinary demand for their shelf-stable protein products. Country Archer has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by donating beef jerky to the LA Unified School District's 64 food centers while Chomp is planning to launch its products in Kroger. Meijer and Whole Foods stores to allow more consumers to access its products.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Jerky & Dried Meats Experience a Surge in Demand during Coronavirus Lockdown"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jerky--dried-meats-experience-a-surge-in-demand-during-coronavirus-lockdown-301049588.html

SOURCE Research and Markets